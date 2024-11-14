“Fragile”, the documentary on the Juventus player Nicolò Fagioli on Prime Video

Prime Video and Juventus have announced the release of Fragile – the story of Nicolò Fagioli, the documentary dedicated to Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, who last season served a seven-month ban for violating the code of sporting justice which prohibits Professional footballers make bets on football matches.

What is the documentary about Fagioli about?

This is the official presentation: “Behind great champions lie complex, articulated, sometimes difficult personalities. Sporting genius is often accompanied by unexpected insecurities that are difficult to accept and manage. Nicolò Fagioli’s is a story with a universal character, the story of a boy who realizes his dream, who stumbles and embarks on a journey to get back up and become a role model for all those experiencing difficult times. The documentary aims to tell this journey and delve into the personality of a boy there which fragility becomes a value on which to build oneself and one’s career”.

When Fragile comes out on Prime Video

The documentary, produced by Juventus Creator Lab, will be available exclusively on Prime Video in Italy and in all territories in English, Portuguese and Spanish starting from Tuesday 26 November.