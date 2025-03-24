Franco Battiato made us discover "distant worlds"

Culture

Franco Battiato made us discover “distant worlds”

Franco Battiato made us discover “distant worlds”

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Franco Battiato made us discover “distant worlds”
What is the “shift” button on the keyboard, what is it for and why they are two: here is the historical explanation
Perhaps we will finally start talking about separate fathers and victims