Free modem in Italy, a still limited right: what it is and why it is a problem with optical fiber

The theme of free modem In Italy it continues to be the subject of debate between users, operators and regulators. This principle guarantees consumers the freedom to choose the device to connect to the Internetwithout being bound to the modem provided by their operator. This protection, sanctioned by the resolution n. 348/18/Cons ofAGCOM (Authority for guarantees in communications), prevents operators (Tim, Wind, Vodafone, Fastweb, Iliad) to impose the use of a specific modem, thus avoiding obliged costs for the rental of often onerous equipment. Although in theory users have the right to choose their modem or router, the reality is very different, especially for Optical fiber connections. However, AGCOM has recently started a public consultation to apply the principle of free modem to FTTH connections With the intent it is to ensure users the opportunity to choose their device in total autonomy, without technical restrictions imposed by the operators. The possibility of choosing a personalized device can make a difference in terms of performance, safety and costs.

What does free modem mean and what the Italian legislation says

The principle of free modemthe right to surf the internet with the favorite modem without the obligation to use the one imposed by the operator, was born with the European Regulation 2015/2120. In Italy, this legislation was implemented by AGCOM with the resolution n. 348/18/Conswhich sanctioned the use of users to use an alternative modem to that provided by their operator, without undergoing contractual penalties or service limitations. However, the situation becomes complicated when passing through connections ADSL And FTTC (Fiber to the cabinet) to those FTTH (Fiber to the home).

The problem of the free modem in optical fiber

Although the legislation seems clear on paper, in practice the FTTH connections place different obstacles to the freedom of choice of the modem. Most operators use network architecture that requires a Ont (Optical Network Terminal) owner or a modem/router with specific credentials provided directly byISP (Internet Service Provider). This means that even if the user wanted to use a different device, he often would not have access to the configurations necessary to make him work correctly.

Some operators, such as Tim And Vodafonerequire the mandatory use of their modem to manage services such as the Fontia Voipmaking the adoption of alternative devices difficult. Even when the user manages to obtain the connection credentials, the configuration can be complex and does not always guarantee the same performance as the device provided by the operator.

Another problem concerns thetechnical assistance. Many operators do not provide support to users who decide to use an alternative modem, actually leaving them without help in case of connection problems. This attitude further disincentive freedom of choice, since many users prefer to avoid possible technical complications.

The AGCOM initiative for a true free modem also in fiber

Faced with these problems, AGCOM has recently started a public consultation To extend the principle of free modem also to FTTH connections. The goal is to ensure that users can freely choose their device without technical constraints imposed by the operators. The idea is to make the separation between theOnt (Optical Network Terminal), the tool that converts the optical signal from the network in an electrical signal, and the modem/router, thus allowing users to connect a device of their choice without the need for a proprietary hardware. In addition, Agcom aims to regulate transparency in the supply of access credentials, eliminating the obstacles currently imposed by some ISPs.

Public consultation represents a crucial step, because it will allow you to collect the opinions of consumers, operators and trade associations. If this initiative should materialize, it would represent a significant step forward for users, guaranteeing a real freedom of choice of the modem also for connections in optical fiber.

The advantages of a true free modem

Guaranteeing the free modem also for optical fiber would bring numerous advantages for both users and market. First, it would allow greater competition among modem producers, encouraging thetechnological innovation and theLower prices. Users could choose devices with advanced features, such as one Best Wi-Fi managementgreater safety or support for mesh networks, a type of wi-fi network in which more devices, called nodeswork together to cover a wider area with a stable and uniform signal.

In addition, the possibility of choosing an alternative modem would allow users to avoid paying additional fees imposed by the operators for rental of the device. In many cases, in fact, the modem provided by the operator It is charged monthly in the bill, with costs that in the long run can exceed the real value of the hardware. Finally, a free modem would allow one greater customization of the home network, with the possibility of setting advanced configurations, improve the quality of the service and adapt the device to your specific needs.