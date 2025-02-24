Friedrich Merz, who is the new chancellor in pectore and how he wants to change Germany

At 69, Friedrich Merz, leader of the Democratic Christian Party (CDU), is ready to become Germany’s next chancellor after the victory of his deployment in the legislative elections. Although his victory does not represent an absolute triumph, with the lowest result for the CDU since the end of the Merkel presidency, Merz has promised to face internal and external challenges with determination. Its priority is to form a stable government ready to react to the urgent problems of the country, which is facing an industrial and geopolitical crisis.

What is really at stake with the elections in Germany

During the election campaign, Merz’s choice to obtain a vote in Parliament thanks to the support of the far -right party alternatives Für Deutschland (AFD) has marked a historic and highly controversial turning point. Although many have criticized this move, Merz has always insisted on the fact that he did not intend to violate the “Firewall” (“Brandmauer”) of Germany, excluding any possibility of forming a coalition with the anti-immigration party.

In Germany the moderates “deny” Merkel: after the attacks hard on migrants

Merz, a former banker who has never been minister, is known for his conservative and anti-immigration line, often in contrast to Angela Merkel’s centrist inheritance. His position lasts on migratory policy, with the aim of limiting the entry of migrants, is considered an attempt to contrast the rise of the far right (Afd). Although he aroused criticism for his collaboration with the AFD on the question of asylum right, he has excluded every formal alliance with the far -right party.

Merz’s “frugality” and bureaucracy cuts

Inside the party, Merz is seen as the leader capable of bringing together the CDU after the electoral defeat of 2021 and mend the ties with the Bavarian CSU party. Its economic policy focuses on a reduction in business taxes and a narrow on welfare, with the idea of ​​”making work a pleasure”, but without increasing the minimum wage. However, although the internal political and economic panorama already represents a significant challenge, many of the most urgent difficulties for Merz could come from the outside. In the past, the man who had attracted consensus promising to simplify the life of millions of citizens by reducing tax bureaucracy, is now facing a much more complex and unknown reality. Merz’s story is that of a leader closely linked to the tradition of “frugality” on the accounts played by the former finance minister Wolfgang Schauble. But the geopolitical context asks more. And on the defense Merz also could consent to expand the shirts, exploiting the safeguard clause announced by Von der Leyen which benefits first of all who has the greatest tax space.

The relationship with the US and Ukraine

A fervent supporter of military aid to Ukraine, Merz wants to relaunch Germany as a central actor in the European Union, with an Atlantist vision that aims to defend European interests, even at the cost of clashing with the United States. Merz said that Europe must develop its defense skills in the midst of the growing tensions between the USA and Europe for Ukraine and NATO funding. “For me, the absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really reach independence from the USA” in defense, said Merz. “After the statements of Donald Trump of the last week, it is clear that Americans are widely indifferent to the fate of Europe” internationally, he looks carefully to Poland and France, recognizing the growing power of Eastern Europe.

Merz’s future is therefore looming like that of a conservative leader determined to reposition Germany in the heart of Europe, after years of centrist government under Merkel. Despite his image sometimes perceived as distant and haughty, he tried to show himself more accessible, also telling aspects of his private life during the election campaign. If elected, it will be the oldest chancellor by Konrad Adenauer.

What to expect from the elections in Germany

Merz has promised to form a government by Easter, but the unknowns are different on who will sit at the Bundestag, the German Parliament. German voters prefer the great coalition. As already emerged on the eve of the vote, a new survey confirms – to the elections concluded – that a coalition between the CDU/CSU conservative block and the Social Democrats of the SPD is the favorite option.

According to an investigation conducted by the Youv research institute, in fact, 44 percent of interviewees expressed themselves in favor of a large coalition composed of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian-social union (CSU), with the SPD.

25 percent would opt for a three -way coalition with the Greens, while 30% support a coalition that includes the extreme alternative right for Germany (AFD), despite the candidate of the Union, Friedrich Merz, has excluded any collaboration with the party. The survey was conducted last night after the ballot box on 1,001 entitled.