Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop fourth episode of the evening. Report cards





Between Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 April 2025 the fourth episode of the evening of Amici aired, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5. In the jury this year there are: Elena D’Amario, Amadeus and Cristiano Malgioglio. During the episode there was room for challenge gloves, a elimination but also for the comedy of the pans and for two musical guests: Franco126 (with Giorgio then) and Sangiovanni. How did the performances of the young talents of the program go? Here are the report cards with the 3 tops and 3 flops of the evening.

Top of the episode

1. Francesco with the first performance of the evening. An incredible scenography, as well as his performance. Energy, technique. There is everything, there is a pinch of irony when in the end eats a piece of apple that was part of the choreography: “I made the snack”, ironically. VOTE: 8

2. Alessia superlative in her first performance (during the first heat). “I am very satisfied, this choreography makes my more energetic side come out and therefore we had a lot of fun. I thank the professionals,” she says. “Brilliant”, instead the teacher Celentano defines it. We absolutely agree. Very, very good. VOTE: 8.5

3. The first ballot Alessia performs in a fate of reinterpretation of the flamenco. Brava would be little to say the least. Tonight Alessia seems in great shape: “This choreography is me, it reflects me so much”, she comments. Celentano also appreciates: “The musicality was very difficult and she was precise and clean. Looking at it makes you dream”. Fully agree with the teacher. Alessia, go and win the whole program. You deserve it. VOTE: 8.5

Flop of the episode

1. Without Cri sings “slowly” of Irama. “There is a little song in this Autoune” it would be said. Totally flat, so much so that the attention was caught only the dancers behind her. VOTE: 4

2. Antonia sings “Respect”. It is strange to see it among the “flops”, but this episode went like this. The impression is that Antonia, since she arrived in the evening, has not been able to shine as before. Indeed, it seems rather monotonous in its performances, especially today. VOTE: 5

3. It is not part of the race, but it must be said: Sangiovanni’s new song – xenon lights – has disappointed expectations. The singer has talent, it is certainly not new. Precisely for this reason, and especially after a long absence, something more than a warm song was expected. VOTE: 5+ the “most” is because Sangio is Sangio, he loves him. And then his face that is moved by the affection of the public was wonderful. You were missing Sangio (maybe next time … a more incisive song).

