Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop of the fifth episode of the evening. Report cards





Between Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 April 2025 the fifth episode of Amici’s evening, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5. On the jury this year there are: Elena D’Amario, Amadeus and Cristiano Malgioglio was broadcast. During the episode there was room for challenge gloves, two eliminations, a musical guest and no comic guest (the reason is not known). How did the performance of young talents of the program go? Here are the report cards with the 3 tops and 3 flops of the evening (in my very modest opinion).

Top of the episode

1. Alessia. The first performance of the evening is his. Pure energy and skill: “I am very happy, I really cared about this choreography because I think it is the most beautiful I have done to date. I feel really well, it is a mix of strength, elegance. I like it so much,” she says satisfied. Indeed the result is excellent. Alessia, it must be told to Costa to seem repetitive, is a real strength of nature. “Alessia … the Paso is a dance that requesting precision and musicality; you put everything at the service of your dance without losing the impact”, the comment of the expert Elena D’Amario, who also complies for how Alessia has moved her hands and arms in the choreography. In short, the dancer always pay attention to every detail, without renouncing instincts and emotions. VOTE: 9

2. Nicolò sings Right here Waiting. Voice and piano, the singer convinces. His voice goes perfectly with his piano; The scenography in the background also does its part. Bravo, the result was not so obvious. VOTE: 8

3 Here, unlike many other performances, without Cri convinced. Too bad that, as admitted by herself and her Professor Cuccarini, this great experience has not been enjoyed in the Talent Show of Canale 5. Maybe he will realize in the future. Perhaps, more simply, it was not yet emotionally ready for such a great step on TV. In any case, the performance was good. VOTE: 6

Flop of the episode

1. Nicolò sings “sincerely” of Annalisa. For those who have ever thought that Annalisa’s most pop songs are easy to sing, it will have understood that it is quite the opposite. A song as honestly is not easy to sing: it serves voice, ability to modulate the dynamics and also a pinch of arrogance. Nicolò failed everything. His performance, in fact, has not shone. Malgioglio himself, not surprisingly, says that he expected much more from him: “I didn’t like this performance”. Impossible to blame him. VOTE: 4

2. Trigno and Nicolò perform a medley by Raffaella Carrà. The result is not the best. Malgioglio points out: “Not everyone can sing everything”. The two, probably thanks to the young age, were not up to the great Raffaella Carrà. VOTE: 5

3 For heaven’s sake, we are on TV, the blow and response can be “captivating”, but at a certain point “even less”. Is it possible that every time, between the two masters, you have to get to discussions so on and – let’s face it – boring? More space for music and dance, less to sterile quarrels between teachers. VOTE: 4

Friends, summary April 19: mystery about guests, quarrel between Celentano and Malgioglio, two eliminated

TV programs tonight and tomorrow

– TV programs tonight

– Movie tonight on TV

– TV programs today

– TV programs tomorrow evening