Friends of Maria De Filippi: top and flop of the semifinal. Report cards





Here we are there. Friends’ semifinal is also finished. Sunday 18 May, live on Canale 5, the final of the 24th edition of the talent conducted by Maria De Filippi will be held (here the names of the 5 finalists). The episode was full of performances, sincerely almost all satisfactory. But let’s see in detail the tops and flops of the semifinal.

Top of the semifinal of friends

1. Daniele – Black and White. The dancer has talent to sell. His first performance (which was then the first of the evening) overwhelmed everyone: judges, audience in the studio but also viewers. Daniele’s energy, combined with the precision of the steps, is great. It is always a pleasure to see him dance (and deserve the final). It is no coincidence that Elena D’Amario – certainly more experienced than the undersigned – vote for him. VOTE: 8

2. Antonia – Napul is. Sitting on a stool, the singer knows how to perfectly interpret a song to say the least sacred. Sacred because a masterpiece of Pino Daniele (one of the best voices we have ever had). Sacred because it is a Neapolitan anthem and Antonia, who was born in Naples and lives there, interpreted it magnificently. VOTE: 8

3. Stop everything. Cristiano Malgioglio, 80 years old, sparked during the professors’ challenge glove. As a couple with Lorella Cuccarini, the well -known lyricist also proved to be an excellent dancer. “Maria, I have never felt so bad; not even the Addams family. However, I am very happy, I live the irony that is the most beautiful thing. Without irony you don’t go anywhere,” he says after the performance. Nice teaching. Rating: 10

We add another top. It is Alessia with Show Must Go Honergic, strong, determined, precise. The Fondi dancer – with the performance of the second heat – has all of them and is preparing to be one of the competitors who deserve the victory most. VOTE: 9

Who should win friends24? The Toray survey

Flop of the semifinal of friends

1. Niccolò (and Trigno) – Rolling on the River. Nothing to say about the performances itself. However, the union does not reach the hoped for effect. More than a duet, they look like two distinct performances and casually together. Beautiful, however, the ending. VOTE: 5.5

2. Niccolò challenges himself against Alessia and sings as. The performance leaves to be desired. Many screams, little vocal precision. The performance does not convince. In general, the singer tonight seemed out of shape. He will admit him himself, only at the end of the episode. Episode that, perhaps not surprisingly, ends without the magic of the final. VOTE: 5-

3. Trigno, during the third heat, sings goodnight Fiorellino. The interpretation is not the best. Probably such a song can be taken under the leg, especially if it is an interpreter so young that he does not have the experience to truly understand him, a pity, a lost occasion. VOTE: 5

