Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop of the seventh episode. Report cards

Between Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May 2025, the seventh episode of Amici’s evening, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5, aired. The episode (here the summary) saw two students abandon the program. Not only that: a new clash between Alessandra Celentano and Emanuel Lo, complete with a canceled glove. And then the glove of the professors (won by Lorella Cuccarini), three musical guests and finally the comic curtain that has returned to entertain the public. But now let’s take a look at the performances, with the report cards and in this case the 3 flops and the 3 top of the evening (the opinion is completely personal).

The 3 top of the episode

1. Trigno sings “Pesto” of Calcutta. Starts quietly, it almost seems that the choice of the song does not enhance it. Then the refrain arrives and everything changes. The performance works and, not surprisingly, Trigno thus ensures the place for the next episode (while Chiara has to leave the program). VOTE: 7.5

2. Antonia sings “giants”, one of its most beautiful singles. His voice – in force, specifies – finds the most suitable dress in the ballads. If the latest single “Relax” does not convince, “giants” remains a very pleasant piece. Months later, he always returns the same emotion. VOTE: 8

3. Among the “top” performances there is Anna Pettinelli during the challenge glove. His performance – in the guise of Madonna – is incredibly overwhelming. The dance teacher (of which we do not report the age by elegance) performs as if he were 20 years old. He even enters the air and continues, between “scrambles” (as Malgioglio says) and “diva” steps. Elena D’Amario speaks of a amazing madness; Maybe he unbalanced a little too much. But certainly the resourcefulness is there. Grandiose. VOTE: 8

The 3 flops of the episode

1. Antonia sings “the night of miracles”. A masterpiece of the genre must be whispered in some situations. The impression, however, is that Antonia did too much. In short, sometimes “less is more”. His performance does not convince, what a pity. Yet he wins against Francesco, thanks to the vote of Malgioglio and Amadeus. VOTE: 5

2. Same mistake also in “Ain’t no Sunshine”. Antonia seems to want to overdo it, the continuous virtuosity in the end are annoying. It is no coincidence that he loses the challenge against Nicolò. Someone should tell her that, with an interpretation perhaps more intense on an interpretative and more sober vocally speaking level, the result would be better. Also in this case, the jury thinks differently from myself and Antonia wins against Nicolò. VOTE: 5-

This episode is not there and is, on the other hand, replaced by a quarter top. Sometimes – fortunately – it happens. To deserve it is Alessia with the performance, during the third heat, on the notes of the flamenco. This girl is a real portent. In every single performance he puts attention and energy as if it were the last one that brings to the program. At the end of the performance, she says it is happy. And our eyes are too. VOTE: 8 The most awaited concerts in May 2025: Gaia, Mahmood, Tosca, Il Volo and the others

