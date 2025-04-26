Friends of Maria De Filippi, top and flop of the sixth episode of the evening. Report cards





Between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 April 2025, the sixth episode of Amici’s evening, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5, aired. The talent, unlike other programs, has not been postponed. On this particular day and recollection for the death of His Holiness Pope Francis, De Filippi, however, decided to air. Then let’s take a look at the performances, with the report cards and in this case the 3 flops and the 3 top of the evening (the opinion is completely personal).

Top of the episode

1. Antonia sings “Bridge over Troubled Water” – is the second performance of the evening, the first for her. Extraordinary. Malgioglio underlines it: “I have to vote for it, because with his voice he knows how to interpret any type of song”. As often happens, Malgioglio exaggerates in judgments. Let me explain: “Any type of song” is excessive. Certainly there is that Antonia has a wonderful voice and, in this interpretation, it has been precise on a technical level, not being a little empathic for this. On the contrary. VOTE: 8

2 Even when an unexpected happens as this time when, singing, a part of the dress has torn up. She, undaunted, continued to dance as if nothing had happened. Elena D’Amario, not surprisingly, congratulated the dancer for the professionalism shown. Double good. VOTE: 9

3. Trigno sings “one step away from me”. He puts his heart and the public is with him. The stamp is recognizable, it remains to be understood what type of musical project it will be able to carry out out of the program. But now it’s early to say it. The performance was pleasant. VOTE: 6.5

Flop of the episode

1. The first flop is certainly for Emanuel Lo and Alessandra Celentano. Once again their quarrels, heavy and over the top, make you want to change channel. To the sound of “ignorant” and other delicate adjectives, the two teachers give a bad example. But above all, quite simply, they bore. VOTE: 3

2. Trigno sings “When September Ends”. Such an incisive song would have deserved a decidedly more captivating and scratchy interpretation. Instead Trigno sang it as he would sing any song. We are not there. VOTE: 5

3. Trigno sings “dedicated”. Here too Trigno sins in the interpretation. Sometimes, as they say, “less is more”. Malgioglio promotes him, instead I disagree. Perhaps the problem is sometimes trivially in the choice of songs. We should pay more attention to this aspect. Sorry because overall – as pointed out by Anna Pettinelli towards the end of the episode – Trigno tonight convinced. For this reason, the sufficiency remains close. VOTE: 5

Pope Francis, the memory of Maria De Filippi to Amici divides the web. The video

Friends: while Alessia Balla, the dress tears. The video

