Friends, top and flop of the second episode of the evening. Report cards

Between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 March the second episode of Amici’s evening was held, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5. In the jury this year there are: Elena D’Amario, Amadeus and Cristiano Malgioglio. During the episode space for challenge gloves, eliminations (this time only one) but also space for the comedy of Barbara Foria and for the new single – Alibi – of Tananai (here the summary of the episode). But let’s get to the young talents: what were the tops and flops of the episode?

Top

1 Emanuel eats the stage, with a spatial dance body around. The performance is divided into two parts: one in which the dancers are only women, the other with the entry of men. We end up with Emanuel Lo and Francesca touches very close. VOTE: 8

2. Nicolò sings together. The performance is more than good. Party more uncertain, he clearly recovered in the meantime and then the acute final was very precise and impactful. On the other hand, it is not the first time that the singer used to us with performances of this level with a not indifferent extension. Malgioglio, not surprisingly, underlines his singing skills and votes him. Elena D’Amario is also convinced. VOTE: 7.5

3. Here a equal merit. On the one hand there is Antonia who always sings forever (and thanks to its performance the team wins the third heat). On the other hand, indeed at the same time, there is Raffaella. Sorry that she was the competitor eliminated because, especially tonight, she showed that despite the young age is truly artistically mature. An example above all: during the performance with Mattia Zenzola slipped to the ground and was able to get up quickly as if nothing had happened. Compliments. For both the vote is 8.

Flop

1. Luk3 sings I wanted to be a tough. Shaky intonation. Unfortunately, the young singer comes out of the comfort zones of the unpublished cannot hit the goal. In this the teacher Anna Pettinelli is fully right. VOTE: 4

2. Trigno sings the Flaca: weak performance, not good Spanish. In this performance Trigno did not convince. Too bad because in other performances it has accustomed us to a higher level of performance. VOTE: 5.5

3. Nothing staff against Luk3, really, but it really struggles on the covers. Like the one on the notes of Ti Amo by Umberto Tozzi. What comes out is a weak performance from all points of view. One of all the scenic presence. Luk3, it will perhaps be the young age, seems to suffer the evening stage. Instead it should “eat it” and put all of himself to bring home the point. VOTE: 5

