Friends, top and flop of the second episode of the evening. Report cards

Culture

Friends, top and flop of the second episode of the evening. Report cards

Friends, top and flop of the second episode of the evening. Report cards

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Friends, top and flop of the second episode of the evening. Report cards
Why don’t the banana flavors really know banana? The legend of the Gros Michel
The earthquake in Myanmar has been 44,700 times more powerful than the M4.6 at the Flegrei fields