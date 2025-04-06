Friends, top and flop of the third episode of the evening. Report cards





Between Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 April 2025 the third episode of Amici’s evening was held, the program conducted by Maria De Filippi on Canale 5. In the jury this year there are: Elena D’Amario, Amadeus and Cristiano Malgioglio. During the episode space for challenge gloves, elimination (sensational) but also space for the comedy of the pans and for the new single – stupid things – by Alessandra Amoroso (here the summary). But let’s get to the young talents: what were the tops and flops of the episode? Here are the report cards.

Top of the episode

Nicolò – “I would like black skin”. The singer, as the teacher Pettinelli points out, has also improved as a presence on the stage. The voice is there and in this medley it comes out, especially on the notes of this ‘vintage’ song. Bravo. The challenge glove was on the vocal power and Nicolò hit in the center, much better than Antonia. VOTE: 8

Again Nicolò who sings “Rocket Man” on the piano. First of all, it is wonderful that this young singer plays a tool, a nice tail piano. Sobrio, elegant, precise. Very good. He is the best singer of the evening. Vote 8.5

Francesco – “Flames of Paris.” An impeccable performance. It is no coincidence that he congratulates him: “My point goes to you, the performance was very complex”. VOTE: 8

There is a 4 top, unscheduled and that has nothing to do with performance. This is the post-site of Alessandra Amoroso (guest to present the new single “Stupid things”). For those who have been following friends for years, this of today will be a difficult page to forget. The gesture of Maria De Filippi – that tender kiss on Alessandra’s tummy in awaited – will remain imprinted in the minds and hearts of everyone.

Flop of the episode

We must be honest: this episode have definitely been more the “top” of the “flops”. However, wanting to find the hair in the egg, here are the three flops of the evening.

Without Cri it performs only from the third heat. And, we don’t want it, we would have done without it. His version of “These boots are made for walking in” leaves to be desired. VOTE: 5

In the final ballot Trigno sings “The eyes” of Frah Quintale. The performance is weak, perhaps he is suffering from the episode of jealousy that took place shortly before with his girlfriend Chiara who gave a kiss to the professional dancer during the performance. Vote 5

Here too the judgment is outlined by the simple performances. The third “flop” of the evening is for the pans. Of course, making people laugh these days is not an easy challenge. On the contrary. However, something more was expected from their comic sketch. Especially for the first part, rather monotonous. A flicker during the revisited version of the white pastel of the PTN, but nothing more. VOTE: 6- More generally, it must be said that it is without Cri that Antonia seemed undertone. Will they recover next week?

