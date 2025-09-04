From Man to Dog: Why One Japanese Man Spent $14,000 to Live on All Fours

Most people spend $14,000 on a car or a vacation. But one man in Japan used it to transform into his lifelong dream a dog. Now, his incredible journey has gone viral again as he embraces life on a leash

Living a Childhood Fantasy

For years, a man known online as Toco carried an unusual dream—to live life as a dog. What started as a childhood fantasy eventually came true when he commissioned a hyper-realistic collie costume that allows him to embody his canine alter ego.

In a recent video shared with his nearly 30,000 YouTube subscribers, Toco is seen strolling down a quiet street on a leash, mimicking the behavior of a dog as closely as possible. While his movements reveal the human beneath the fur, the effect is striking, leaving viewers both fascinated and bewildered.

“Becoming a collie was my dream since childhood,” Toco said. “Now I’ve made it a reality.”

The Remarkable Transformation

To bring his dream to life, Toco partnered with Zeppet, a Japanese company renowned for crafting hyper-realistic models and sculptures. The result is a costume so detailed that at a glance, it could be mistaken for a real collie.

This was no ordinary project—it involved months of meticulous work, precision craftsmanship, and a significant financial investment. Beyond the costume, Toco has fully immersed himself in his new identity, even purchasing a dog cage to rest in as part of his experience.

Balancing Joy and Judgment

While Toco finds fulfillment in living out his lifelong dream, he admits to being cautious about public opinion.

“I rarely share this part of my life with those close to me because I’m afraid they’ll think it’s strange,” he revealed in an interview.

As a result, most of his outings as a collie are limited to private walks or carefully edited YouTube videos. The decision to remain anonymous highlights the tension between self-expression and the fear of being judged by society.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Toco’s story may seem unconventional, but at its core, it reflects a universal truth: the pursuit of personal happiness often requires courage. His journey challenges ideas about identity, authenticity, and the freedom to live outside traditional norms.

By stepping boldly into his dream, leash in hand, Toco reminds us that fulfillment doesn’t always follow the path of convention. Sometimes, the most extraordinary journeys begin with simply choosing to be unapologetically yourself.