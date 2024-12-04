From queen of chess to queen of crime, Anya Taylor-Joy is the protagonist of the miniseries Lucky

From queen of chess to queen of crime: this is how we could summarize the news (reported by Deadline) of the new TV series ordered by Apple TV+, which will star Anya Taylor-Joy in the role of a former criminal forced to return to action. Let’s see together all the details and previews of this miniseries, entitled Lucky and based on the novel by Marissa Stapley, made famous by Reese Witherspoon’s “book club”, the book sales and promotion club of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company, which has already brought to the screen stories such as Little Fires Everywhere and Daisy Jones & The Six, and which for Apple TV+ has produced, among others, The Morning Show and Surface.

Cast and production of Lucky

The protagonist will be Taylor-Joy, the actress made famous by the Netflix series set in the world of chess. Taylor-Joy, who returns to a series after her cinematic experiences with The Menu and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (but on Apple we will also see her again in The Gorge) will also be executive producer of the miniseries, together with Reese Witherspoon with her Hello Sunshine and to Jonathan Tropper (producer of See), who created the series based on Marissa Stapley’s bestseller.

What Lucky is about

Lucky tells the story of a young woman (Taylor-Joy) who left behind years ago the criminal life in which she grew up, but who now must return to embrace her dark and criminal side one last time in a desperate attempt to escape from his past.

When Lucky comes out

It is not yet known when the TV series will be released, but it certainly will not arrive on the screen before the end of 2025, or more likely in 2026.