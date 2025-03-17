From Spezia to hallucinogen: the properties of nutmeg and when it becomes hallucinogenic

Besciamella and Tortellini will no longer be the same after discovering the story of one of the spices used in their preparation: the nutmeg. With a fragrant, warm and slightly spicy flavor, he decreed the destinies of entire nations. But if taken in very high doses, it can cause hallucinations and convulsions due to the presence of myristica molecule with a structure very similar to that of an ecstasy precursor.

The nutmeg and its properties

The nutmeg derives from the tree of Myristic Fragransan evergreen tree originally from Molucche and Philippines. From the fruit similar to an albicocca, we obtain two culinary ingredients: the decorticated seed is precisely the nutmeg, while from the endocarpo (the part of the fruit that covers the seed) the maciswith a sweeter flavor and very similar to saffron.

His fame of “spice of madness“Is due to the presence of myristic and eleminicine in essential oil. The first, in particular, has a chemical structure similar to Safora precursor used in the synthesis of ecstasy (or MDMA). The mechanism of action is not yet clear, but it is thought that once ingested the Misticle be metabolized by our body and transformed into 3-Metossi-Dioxianfetamine (MMDA), a molecule similar to MDMA. Ingestion leads to palpitations, nausea, convulsions, hallucinations which can last even a few days, and even to death. In addition to the nutmeg, myristic is present in low quantities also in parsley, carrots and black pepper.

Are food doses safe?

Quiet, At the food doses we do not run any risk. The first symptoms of intoxication are with the ingestion of an entire nutmeg (about 5 grams), corresponding to 1-2 mg of myristic, while for dust, a teaspoon is equivalent to 7 grams of nutmeg. So if we can consider ourselves safe in looming it to season our dishes, it is true that in recent years cases of abuse have increased and walnut poisoning and myristic because they are used as checked hallucinogenic intoxicatingcausing several deaths from poisoning.

Some curiosities about nutmeg

The nutmeg reached Europe in the early 11th century, imported by the Arabs passing through Venice and was used, together with other spices, for the food conservation When the refrigerators did not yet exist. In China and Asia it was used against rheumatism and colic, while in Europe it had a huge success like aphrodisiac and antiseptic. It was believed that he had magical properties and protected from the Bubonic plague, probably thanks to the presence of isoeugenol and Eugenolwho have a smell repellent for carriers carriers of the bacterium of the bubbonic plague.

The desire to grab the monopoly of the trade of this important spice pushed the great powers of the time to a race to conquer the Banda islands, and in particular the island of Run, where the nutmeg grew in enormous quantities. In the end, after almost two centuries of struggles, the Dutch Company of the Eastern Indies had the best of the British, who renounced the domain on the island of Run. In return, however, the Dutch had to yield A small and insignificant American colonyNew Amsterdam, which we all associate today as New Yorkone of the most important cities in the world.