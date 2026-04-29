Criticisms of the EU budget: the right fears European taxes, the left asks for more funds for climate and cohesion

The European Parliament has approved the negotiating mandate on the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework for the period 2028-2034, officially opening discussions with national governments on the future European budget. The text passed with 370 votes in favour, 201 against and 84 abstentions out of 655 voters.

The European Chamber’s proposal provides for a budget of 1,780 billion euros in constant prices in 2025, equal to approximately 2,010 billion in current prices, with an increase of approximately 10% compared to the proposal put forward by the European Commission in July 2025. MEPs also ask that the repayment of the debt linked to the NextGenerationEU be managed separately from the MFF, without affecting the funds allocated to European policies. Among the priorities indicated are competitiveness, defence, green and digital transition, support for Ukraine and increased resources for humanitarian aid.

PD MEP Giuseppe Lupo defended the approved line, arguing that “if we want to be competitive with the United States and China we must have a stronger European budget”, without however “weakening cohesion”. The Dem representative claimed the strengthening of the EU’s external action with “at least 25 billion in investments for humanitarian aid”, defining the battle for the reconstruction of Gaza and Ukraine as “more than right”.

The position of the Brothers of Italy is of an opposite nature. MEP Nicola Procaccini reiterated “total opposition to the increase in so-called own revenues and, therefore, to the new European taxes envisaged in this EU budget”, criticizing “this centralist push” and complaining about the absence of effective measures against illegal immigration. Procaccini explained that FdI abstained to continue working on a financial framework “adequate to the true priorities of the EU, the European peoples and the Italian people”.

The 5 Star Movement is also against it. MEP Pasquale Tridico defined the budget as “largely insufficient”, arguing that a MFF equal to 1.2% of European GDP is not adequate to address “the ecological and digital transition” and the European industrial crisis. Tridico also contested “the cuts on cohesion and agricultural policies” and the increase in defense resources “taking resources away from the social, green transition and cohesion policies”.