Sold out events and full rooms, the Book Fair closes with 254 thousand attendees

Five days for 254 thousand visitors who met guests from all over the world and publishing houses. These are the numbers of the 38th Turin Book Fair, which in the edition dedicated to ‘The world saved by children’ saw the involvement of young people grow, with the participation of schools reaching 34,500 attendees, up 25% compared to last year. In general, there was a significant turnout, which for the first time exceeded 40,000 on Thursday, the inaugural day, 50,000 on Friday and 70,000 on Saturday.

The balance sheet of the Book Fair

The balance was drawn on Monday afternoon, at the closing press conference in the Gold Room in the Oval pavilion, during which Catalan literature and the Lazio Region were announced as guests of honor at the next Book Fair scheduled for 13 to 17 May 2027.

Full rooms and sold out meetings were the figures of the 2026 Salon. Among the most attended international meetings, among others, those which featured Bernie Sanders, Zadie Smith, Emmanuel Carrère, Peter Cameron, Kiran Desai and the Novel prize winner László Krasznahorkai. And again Boualem Sansal, Valeria Luiselli, David Grossman, Leila Guerriero, Nathacha Appanah, Ece Temelkuran and Irvine Welsh.

Among the Italians, large turnout for Stefania Andreoli, Roberto Baggio, Marco Bellocchio, Alessandro Baricco, Alessandro Barbero, Daria Bignardi, Luca Carboni, Concita De Gregorio, Fiorello, Jovanotti, Luciano Ligabue, Mara Maionchi, Cecilia Sala, Roberto Saviano, Patrizia Valduga and Zerocalcare.