There is only one man in command who can do everything (and he is not Sinner)

Culture

There is only one man in command who can do everything (and he is not Sinner)

There is only one man in command who can do everything (and he is not Sinner)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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