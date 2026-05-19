The Corto Maltese animated series on RaiPlay: when it comes out

From Hugo Pratt’s imagination to streaming. RaiPlay announces Corto Maltese, the animated series in 22 episodes of 22 minutes inspired by the iconic character who made the history of comics. Here’s everything you need to know.

Corto Maltese, previews of the plot

Elegant, ironic and unpredictable, Corto Maltese is a sailor without a country who crosses the world between 1913 and 1925, moving against the backdrop of the great events of the twentieth century: from the First World War to the expansion of colonial empires, up to the Russian Revolution. Son of an Andalusian nomad and an English sailor, Corto travels driven by a profound sense of justice and an inexhaustible thirst for adventure. Between surprising encounters, distant lands and exotic peoples, the series tells of a human as well as geographical journey: that of a man in search of freedom and himself. Astute and courageous, often outside the box, the protagonist faces complex situations by relying on his own ingenuity and a disenchanted but profoundly ethical vision of the world.

Corto Maltese, the production

The series is produced by Rai Fiction together with Ellipseanime, Canal+ and Pomalux. Directed by, among others, Pascal Morelli, the screenplay by Jean Pecheux, Thierry Thomas and Giorgia Cecere and the music by Franco Piersanti. The Italian voice is entrusted to Luca Ward.

Corto Maltese, when it comes out

The animated series has been available since May 20th 2026 exclusively on RaiPlay.