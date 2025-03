In view of the next plenary session of the European Parliament, which will be held from 10 to 13 March in Strasbourg, the deputies of the various political groups present their priorities. There will be

Flavio Tosi, ppe-fi

Camilla Laureti, S&D-PD

Alberico Gambino, Ecr-Fdi

Ignazio Marino, Verdi/Ale-Avs

Danilo Della Valle, The Left-M5s

Follow the live broadcast from 10.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uz7eifunfua