From the Beatles to Hanson, from NSYNC to K-pop: here is the documentary on boy bands

Coming to Paramount+ is the documentary Larger than Life, which explores the evolution of boy bands, one of pop culture’s most enduring musical movements, and celebrates their history. From the pioneering influence of the Beatles to the global growth of K-pop, with insights into iconic groups of the ’90s and 2000s.

The bands described in the documentary

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in collaboration with Gunpowder & Sky, the documentary is narrated by the artists themselves who lived through that era, the managers who orchestrated their success and other key industry figures.

Larger than Life is a tribute to those who made our hearts beat. Among the groups shown in the documentary there are the legendary The Beatles, The Jackson 5, New Edition, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys, up to the k-pop band SEVENTEEN and others: for all these names the documentary offers an inside look at the boy bands that defined an era.

Among the personalities present, AJ McLean, Chris Kirkpatrick, Donnie Wahlberg, Donny Osmond, Jeff Timmons, HANSON, Lance Bass, Michael Bivins, Nick Lachey, SEVENTEEN (HOSHI & VERNON) and Tiffany. Larger than Life weaves these stories into a perfectly curated playlist, moving from band to band to tell what it really meant to be a member – or a fan – during each band’s heyday.

The documentary is produced by Johnny Wright and Van Toffler for Gunpowder & Sky, along with executive producers Barry Barclay, Floris Bauer and Joanna Zwickel for Gunpowder & Sky, and Bruce Gillmer, Vanessa WhiteWolf and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. The direction is by Tamra Davis.

When Larger than Life comes out

The documentary is available in streaming from Wednesday 13 November.