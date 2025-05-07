From Tiktok to Disney+: the secret life of Mormoni 2 wives, trailer and release date

From Tiktok to streaming. Disney+ announces the second season of The secret life of Mormon wivesthe “UNSCRIPTED” series on the group of mothers who have become worldwide social phenomenon. Here is everything you need to know.

The secret life of Mormoni 2 wives, the trailer

The secret life of Mormoni 2 wives, the advances on the plot

In the second season of The secret life of Mormon wiveswe read in the synopsis, the scandalous mormone world of #momtok is back and is stronger than ever. When an exchanger involved in their notorious sexual scandal returns by surprise, friendships threaten to defeat while secrets, lies and accusations come to the surface. In a struggle to preserve the soul of #momtok, will the betrayal shatter the sisterhood or the truth will make them free?

The secret life of Mormoni 2 wives, the cast

The cast de The secret life of the Mormoni wives 2 It includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Nattokaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neety, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt and the new Arrived Miranda McWHORTER.

The secret life of Mormoni 2 wives, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ in Italy on Thursday 15 May 2025 with all 10 episodes.