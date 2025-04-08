Frozen Hot Boys: on Netflix a light movie dedicated to ice sculptures, when it comes out

A film from Thailand is preparing to land on the Netflix platform: let’s talk about “Frozen Hot Boys”, a training dramedy that wants to heat the spirits alternating doses of humor and touching moments. Immersed in a freezing climate, through a world far from our daily lives, an anomalous history takes shape, enhanced by extraordinary ice sculptures from a country, Thailand, generally not so accustomed to snow.

The Frozen Hot Boys plot

The story follows Jab, a boy known for a turbulent past and for the masters in the youth detention center, who suddenly finds himself leading a team of snow sculptors. His appointment appears completely unexpected and marks the beginning of a singular challenge as epic: the team must prepare to participate in an international ice sculpture competition in Japan. Under the strategic guidance of the mysterious and cunning teacher Chom, young people, coming from a country where snow is a rare phenomenon, face exhausting evidence, intense training and moments of derision that put their hard determination to the test. During this path, Jab and his companions learn to believe in themselves, discovering the value of mutual support, while they face technical tests, but also the personal difficulties that emerge along the way.

The film is inspired by a true story that has seen a Thai team triumph in international competitions in Sapporo and Harbin, and deepens the theme of self -vanishing and inner transformation in such an unusual context as that of snow. The film makes use of a mainly young cast, which brings the passion and courage necessary to overcome every obstacle on the screen.

When it comes out on Netflix

The film “Frozen Hot Boys” is distributed by the Netflix platform all over the world on April 10, 2025.

Frozen Hot Boys: who is in the cast

Directed by Tanakit Kittiapithan and NarueBorde Wechakum, the film sees the actors in the cast: Natapohn Tameeruks, Bank Nuttawatt Thanathaveepraser, Chatchai Chinsi, Sadanont Durongkhaweroj, Piyapongon Dummunee, Punnanon Treewannakul, Kanjanaporn Kanjanaporn Plodpai, SuPakorn Kitsuwon, Torpong Kul-on and Somlek Sakdikul.

Frozen Hot Boys: the trailer of the film

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzmndjqmkow