Fubar 2: Schwarzenegger returns to Netflix, unveiled the release date

Two years have passed since Arnold Schwarzenegger played the role of a former CIA agent in the Dramedy Netflix Fubar who is about to return with his second season renewed after the great success of the first serial chapter. And now we know even when.

It was June 2023 when the series was renewed for a second season. Netflix, in fact, considering the numbers made by the first chapter as standard – in the first week after the debut, the title reached 88.9 million hours of viewing – immediately decided to continue the story of the history of the CIA Agent of Luke and his daughter struggling with criminals to be found and family relationships to be maintained.

But let’s find out what we know so far on Fubar 2 And when will it come out on Netflix? We clarify because the newly coming news are many, including a new entry in the highly anticipated cast.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_yokpd0nxm

Fubar’s review

What Fubar is about and what to expect from the second season

A CIA agent close to retirement, Luke, discovers a family secret and is obliged to accept a last assignment from here starts an adventure that will see a father to work side by side with his daughter between moments of action, fun and many reflective ideas on the father-fool relationship. The Netflix series, in fact, faces universal family dynamics on a background of espionage, action and humor. The second season of the series (Spoiler) He will see the gang of CIA agents enlarged with Luke’s family members who now finally know the truth about his work and on the fact that he and his daughter are both agents and are forced to escape after an ambush. Family dynamics, therefore, are ready to be revolutionized once again.

The explanation of the Fubar ending

Fubar 2: Carrie-Anne Moss enters the cast

The actress Carrie-Anne Moss, known for her role of Trinity in Matrix, enters the cast of Fubar 2 where she will support Schwarzenegger playing its flame of the past that threatens to destroy her world.

Fubar 2: where we are with the filming

The second season of Fubar is currently being pre-production, i.e. the development of the script, the intake of any (new) actors, the search for places for filming, the arrangement of the equipment and the definition of the budget. Pre-production began on February 5, 2024 and will last until April 28, 2024.

The actual production, on the other hand, is scheduled for a period of four months from 29 April to 28 August 2024. Then the post-production of images will follow until 22 September 2024 and that of sound until November 1, 2024.

When Fubar 2 comes out on Netflix

Fubar 2 debuts on Netflix on June 12, 2025.