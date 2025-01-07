“G20”, the release date of the action-thriller film starring Viola Davis revealed on Prime Video

A new action film is coming to Prime Video starring the Oscar-winning actress (for Barriers, in 2016) Viola Davis (and also with a part for “our” Sabrina Impacciatore). The action-thriller film is titled G20, and below you can find information on the plot, cast and release date.

What is G20 about?

G20 follows the story of US President Danielle Sutton (Davis), who becomes the number one target after the G20 summit comes under siege. Having escaped capture by her attackers, Sutton must outwit her enemy to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard other world leaders.

“This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her: a heroine who kicks her opponents in a thrilling challenge on a global scale,” said director Patricia Riggen. “With G20 I wanted to make a classic action film – of which I have always been a great fan – capable of keeping the viewer in suspense, but which speaks of the great risks that characterize the technologically advanced modernity in which we live. I hope to give audiences an experience that will keep them glued to the screen from start to finish.”

The cast of the film

In addition to Davis, G20 stars Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as part of Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

G20, directed by Riggen, was written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, and by Logan Miller and Noah Miller, based on a story by Logan Miller and Noah Miller. The film is produced by Andrew Lazar, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon. It is an Amazon MGM Studios and MRC co-production, along with Mad Chance Productions and JuVee Productions.

When G20 comes out on Prime Video

The film will be released in streaming on Prime Video from Thursday 10 April 2025.