“G20”, the trailer of the Film Action-Thriller Prime Videocon Viola Davis

A new action film starring the Oscar -winning actress (for barriers, in 2016) Viola Davis (and with a part also for “our” Sabrina clumsy). The Action-Thriller film is titled G20, and below you can find the official trailer in Italian and information on plot, cast and release date.

What G20 is about

When the G20 summit is under siege, the President of the United States Danielle Sutton (played by Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After being able to escape the capture by the attackers, he must deceive the enemy to protect his family, defend his country and think about the protection of world leaders in an exciting race against time.

“This is Viola Davis as you have never seen it: a heroine who kicks the opponents in a thrilling challenge on a world scale,” said director Patricia Riggen. “With G20 I wanted to make a classic setting action film – of which I have always been a great fans – capable of keeping the viewer with the breath suspended, but that speaks of the great risks that characterize the technologically advanced modernity in which we live. I hope to offer the public an experience that keeps it glued to the screen from the beginning to the end “.

The cast of the film

In addition to Davis, G20 features Anthony Anderson as protagonists in the role of Derek Sutton, Marsa Martin in that of Serena Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez in the role of Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge such as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel in the role of Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore in the Part of Elena Romano, Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton and Antony Starr as Rutledge.

G20, directed by Riggen, was written by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss, and by Logan Miller and Noah Miller, on the subject of Logan Miller and Noah Miller. The film is produced by Andrew Lazar, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon. It is a co-production Amazon MGM Studios and Mrc, together with Mad Chance Productions and Juvee Productions.

When G20 comes out on first videos

The film will be streamed on Prime Videos from Thursday 10 April 2025.

The official G20 trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7p5pw9p3d8