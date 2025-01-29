Gangs of London 3: teaser trailer, plot and month of release of the new season of the Thriller Sky series

Over two years after the second season, Gangs of London, the award -winning TV series Action Thriller Sky Original with ọpẹ́ dìrísù and Joe Cole returns to Sky, returns to Sky. Gangs of London 3, from the plot to the cast to the exit period, and the first teaser trailer.

What Gangs of London 3 is about

In the third season, the Dumani family, for which the former policeman who became Gangster Elliot works, will have to face a big problem when a load of cocaine “correct” due to the death of hundreds of civilians in London. The consequent chaos attracts the attention of the authorities, putting the London gangs under pressure as never before, and the repercussions – both personal and professional – will have devastating consequences for everyone, from Wallace to Lun, from Lale to street gangs. It was a deliberated attack, and it is only the beginning. But who has been, and why?

The cast of Gangs of London 3

The new episodes will see the return of ande ọpẹ́ dìrísù in the role of Elliot Carter, Joe Cole in the role of Sean Wallace, Michelle Fairley in that of Marian Wallace, Lucian Msamati in the role of E Dumani, Brian Vernel (Billy Wallace) and Narges Rashidi who He returns to the cast in the role of Lale. Pippa Bennett-Warner also return to the role of Shannon Dumani, Asif Raza Mir in the role of asif Afidi, hedles Shuka and Eri Shuka who will be again, respectively, Luan and Mirlinda Dushaj, Jahz Armando in the role of Saba and Fady Elsayed in the role of Faz. New-entry in the cast Andrew Koji, Richard Dormer and T’nia Miller. Guest Star Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen and Mat Fraser.

Gangs of London is produced by Pulse Films by Vice Studio Group. The award -winning series was created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannes. Peter McKenna is the main writer, directed by Kim Hong Sun together with Farren Blackburn and Tessa Hoff.

When Gangs of London 3 comes out

Gangs of London 3 arrives with the new episodes exclusively on Sky and streaming on Now in April 2025.

The Gangs of London 3 teaser trailer