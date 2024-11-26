Gangs of Milan, the “Milan Gomorrah” returns with Salmo and Alessandro Borghi

The Sky Original series “Gangs of Milan – The new stories of the block” arrives on Sky and streaming on NOW, which brings a black fairy tale set among the multi-ethnic communities of the Lombardy capital to the small screen. The series, part of the Block 181 universe, will be composed of eight episodes directed by Ciro Visco (Gomorra – The series, Blocco 181), also creative producer and co-writer, and again with the pioneer of Italian rap Salmo, who returns actor as Snake and as musical supervisor of the series’ soundtrack.

Gangs of Milan: what it’s about

The new world of the Kasba, a young and chaotic reality like the music it produces, including trap, drill and techno, is at the center of the new episodes which continue the story of sentimental, family, sexual and criminal emancipation told by the previous season of the series. In the shadow of the imposing building complex on the outskirts of Milan which gave the title to the first season of the series “Blocco 191”, the Kasba and its very young members chase a dream of freedom and friendship which will clash with the hard life of the Bloc, making dealing with violence and revenge.

At its top is Zak, played by Fahd Triki, a boy like many others, full of dreams, who cultivates his talent as a trapper hoping to make it big. Tied to Zak like a brother is Nael, played by Noè Batita, restless, impetuous, impulsive, who fuels tensions with the other inhabitants of the Block.

Gangs of Milan: who’s in the cast

In addition to Salmo, Elisa Wong and Alessandro Borghi, Bea’s Misa returns to the series, Laura Osma (El Chapo), a South American girl divided between loyalty to Misa, responsibility towards her family and the desire for a different life; Madhi’s Bloc returns, Andrea Dodero (The Good Mothers, Non Odiare, L’Allieva), who, suddenly at the head of the Bloc, will be forced to make difficult decisions and deal with repressed feelings in the new episodes; and Ludo’s Milano da bere returns, Alessandro Piavani (Blanca, House of Gucci, La Mafia Uccide Solo d’Estate – The series), who after months of absence, unable to silence the sense of guilt that devours him, will return in Milan with a secret. The dealer Lorenzo returns with them, played by Alessandro Tedeschi (Petra, Curon, Non Mentire), who after having had a close encounter with death has discovered a profound spirituality and would like to take advantage of his second chance.

“Bèn Dàn”, the sixth episode of the series will open the Noir in Festival

On December 2, the sixth episode of the series, entitled “BÈN DÀN”, will open the 34th edition of the Noir in Festival at the Cinema Arlecchino in Milan. It is a vertical story dedicated entirely to the character played by Salmo in the series.

Snake (Salmo) is a fugitive, wanted by the police for an attempted murder. He must erase his past to escape with a new identity. He lives and works in a city-palace, a hive of apartments and businesses managed by a Chinese community, waiting for Arturo (Alessandro Borghi), a convicted felon who lives in the same community, to be able to get him a new passport. Same routine every day. He wakes up early and trains. Push-ups, sit-ups, barre. A glass of milk. Meditate. He leaves the house. Once his shift is over he goes home, eats, takes a shower and goes to bed. A new day begins. Push-ups, sit-ups, barre. Shower. A glass of milk. At work. Waiting for a new life. His meeting with Kyru (Lisa Wong) hinders his plan. Things get complicated and Snake will have to decide whether to give up his only chance to leave the palace city forever and change his life or help Kyru.

The screenplays are by Paolo Vari, Ivano Fachin, Tommaso Matano, Giovanni Galassi, Ciro Visco.

The series story is signed by Dario Bonamin, Giuseppe Capotondi, Fabrizio Cestaro, Ivano Fachin, Laura Grimaldi, Naima Vitale, Paolo Piccirillo, Stefano Voltaggio, Paolo Vari, Ciro Visco.

Gangs of Milan: when it comes out

The eight episodes of the series will be released in 2025 exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW.