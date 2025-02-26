Gender equality: what the PEPS 2024 of the INPS says on the disadvantage of women

According to the Gender report 2024 of INPS, that is, the National Institute of Social Security, the income average of women It is 20 points lower compared to that of the equal male role. But this is not the only data that emerged from the report made public on February 24, 2025 during the address and supervision council. The genre still remains ample Both in the general data on employment, and in those relating to the roles held within the companies: only 21.1% of the managers, in Italy, is a woman.

Let’s see these and others in this article data emerged from the INPS report.

The 2024 gender report: the remuneration gap between men and women

The most worrying data that emerged from the 2024 gender report presented on February 24 by INPS is the still large wage gap Between men and women covered with the same level roles. On average, the women they perceive one salary 20% lower Compared to colleagues men. Analyzing the differences in the sector, in the activities manufacturing The difference is 20% less, in line with the average, of 23.7% within the trade, of 16.3% in the services of accommodation and catering, while the broader gap is perceived in the context of financial activities, insurance and business services, where the average salary of women is inferior of 32.1% compared to that of equal men.

Women exceed men in education, but find difficulty in the world of work

A certainly positive fact is that concerning Education: In 2023 the women they have overcome The men both as regards the number of graduate – which are the 52.6% of the total number of students ending high schools – both as regards the number of graduate, who represented the 59.9% of the total of graduates in 2023.

However, these data go to clash with the working reality and, specifically, with the top positions in the world of work. Although the number of students has increased up to equality, as regards the world of work, the so -called is still strongly present Glass Cingling, that invisible barrier Which still prevents women from accessing apical positions for obstacles often difficult to identify, which for this reason are metaphorically called “glass obstacles”. According to the report, in fact, only the 21.1% of the leaders he is a womanwhile among the paintings the female percentage is only 32.4%.

Another relevant factor is women are still the greatest protagonists of the care works: in 2023 there were 14.4 million the days of parental leave used by women, while as regards men we speak of 2.1 million, that is 14% compared to the “maternal” leave days.

Employment instability and pensions: still disadvantages

The female employment rate In 2023 it still remains 20 points lower Compared to the male one, with a 52.5% against 70.4% male. This gap can be read through the data relating to hiring: even if the number of women assumed is increasing, in 2023 only 42.2% of the hires are female and, of these hires, only 18% was a indefinite period.

Instead moving on to the “end work”, despite the fact that women are the greatest benefit from pensions In number – being 7.9 million retirees compared to 7.3 million pensioners – what remains a disadvantage of women is theAmount -law, which remains substantially lower in the case of retirees. In fact, the data speak of a pension amount From 25.5% to 32% lower Compared to that of men in the case of retirement for seniority/anticipated or for disability in the field of private employee work, while in the case of old -age pensions, The gap is even more disconcerting: women receive amounts on average 44.4% lower.

Gender violence is a rooted problem

As the INPS report states, the complaints For gender violence they increased compared to 2o23: if we take the first half of the year as a reference, the so -called spy crimes – that is, those crimes that indicate gender violence – 10.5% in general and, within these numerics, the 91% of sexual violence el ‘81% of mistreatment against family members and cohabitants were suffered by women at the hands of men.

Percentages of female victims within the spy crimes. Source: Gender report 2024, INPS.



Attention, this does not necessarily mean that the episodes of violence have increased, but it may be the result of the fact that women from year to year are denouncing more frequently the acts of gender violence thanks to the awareness on the theme. In any case, the persistence of these episodes evidences the presence of a problem still rooted.

All complete data can be found on the official INPS website.