General States of wine: follow the direct

Europe news

General States of wine: follow the direct

On the occasion of the General States of Wine, the European Parliament Office in Italy, in collaboration with the representation in Italy of the European Commission, organizes an event dedicated to EU policies for the wine sector, between competitiveness, exports and food and wine tourism

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d82-e01uoeg

Interventions among others of:
Antonella SbearnaVice -president of the European Parliament
Francesco LollobrigidaMinister of agriculture and food sovereignty
Alberto CirioPresident of the Piedmont Region
* Roberta AngelilliVice -president of the Lazio Region
* Sabrina AlfonsiCouncilor for Agriculture of Roma Capitale

And MEPs:
Herbert Dorfmann (PPE)
Dario Nardella (S&D)
Camilla Laureti (S&D)
Nicola Procaccini (ECR)
Raffaele Stancanelli (ECR)
Paolo De Castroformer member of the European Parliament

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Trump is ruthless and overbearing, but Europe and international law had already died
General States of wine: follow the direct
What are silicon-carbon batteries and because they will revolutionize smartphones