Geopop is on TV: the popular spot with Ferrarelle on natural effervescent water

If you have seen us appear suddenly on the screen of yours televisionmaybe you wondered: is it an advertising spot or a video of Geopop?

Well yes, we made one television spotbroadcast on the main channels from the month of March to Julytogether with Ferrarelle.

We decided to achieve this content because it seemed to us there was fertile ground to bring scientific dissemination also in the language of advertising. And Ferrarelle has fully shared this vision with us: to make an popular spot.

But what does it mean? An advertising message that, in just one minute, concentrates the spirit of our videos: informing clearly and accessiblely. The theme is certainly exciting: how thenatural effervescent water? It is a phenomenon that takes place thanks to a long underground path that can last thirty years.

We hope that we can appreciate this unusual content, where advertising meets scientific dissemination.