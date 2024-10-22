Geopop launches Missione Cultura: a new model for free and independent dissemination

Today, October 22, 2024the biggest project ever created by Geopop begins: Culture Mission!

Things? It is a project thanks to which you who believe in Geopop will be able to actively and concretely support the free and independent disclosure. Not as simple subscribers: the concept of a subscription would be exclusive and for a few and we are not interested in doing something for a few. Cultural dissemination must be for everyone!

Like the patrons who financially supported art and culture in ancient times, you too can, with a small monthly or annual support, become a Patron of Geopop, and contribute to dissemination for everyone! A real one cultural revolution open to all and for alla conscious choice to create free, valuable and quality digital content together.

Andrea Mocciafounder and editorial director of Geopop, explains it this way vision behind Missione Cultura:

In my opinion, culture is the greatest wealth a country can have. Our goal with Geopop has always been distribute sparks of curiosityarousing that desire to understand, delve deeper and know. Now we want to do more, but without losing our identity and editorial independence.

The moment you become a supporter, you will contribute to unlocking extraordinary projects accessible to all:

to 1000 Patrons we will bring Geopop to prime time on YouTube with “ Geopop House “;

Furthermore, as Patrons, you will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes with a live broadcast per week, to listen to a special podcast per week and to take advantage of geopop.it and apps without advertising.

Culture Mission it is an open invitation to all those who believe in the importance of culture and knowledge. Second Gianluca CozzolinoCEO of the CiaoPeople publishing group:

With Geopop, for the first time in Italy, we want to build a completely new membership model, which is not limited to offering additional content, but which gives registered users the opportunity to participate in the work of the editorial team and in the cultural revolution that it has always represented our mission.

We are waiting for you on board!