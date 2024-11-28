Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobajidze has announced that his government has decided to suspend “until the end of 2028” negotiations for accession to the European Union, a procedure that Brussels has already suppressed “de facto” last summer in following the approval of the ‘Russian’ law against foreign-influenced NGOs.

“We have decided not to put the issue of opening negotiations with the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028. Furthermore, we also reject any subsidies from the European Union until the end of 2028,” he said Kobajidze speaking of “handouts” from Brussels. “European politicians and bureaucrats use the subsidies and loans allocated as blackmail against Georgia,” he said, postponing the date of his country’s possible accession to the EU until 2030.

After the elections, thousands took to the streets of Tbilisi to denounce the new “Russian special operation”