Culture

Geremy Jasper, director of O’dessa: “My movie? Different from everything we are used to”

Get ready to live a psychedelic, post-apocalyptic experience, unique in its kind with the new film by Geremy Jasper O’dessa available on Dinsey+ from March 20. It is a film that the American director and former musician has dreamed of for decades and in which he put himself and all his obsessions making him an autobiographical film largely.

The protagonist of this rock work between fantasy, musical and science fiction is the star of Stranger Things and The Whale, Sadie Sink as a young peasant person engaged in an epic research to recover the dear family guitar, the “Willa”, with magical powers on a journey that will be a training adventure, discovery and rebirth.

O’dassa is a psychedelic work, an odyssey, a musical

“In a world where everything seems to be the same as the other O’dassa, for better or for worse, it is different, it is a new world in which to get lost is a musical, a psychedelic work, a good – specific Geremy Jasper -.

