Germany closes Meloni’s request to exclude weapons purchases from the pact

The issue of how to find funds to increase the costs for defense continues to divide the European Union. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has opened to the possibility of greater flexibility of the rules of the stability pact, while several countries ask for the issue of common debt, a request also supported by the Italian government of Giorgia Meloni.

Von der Leyen’s opening

As often happens, a heated comparison has opened with the so -called “frugal” countries, with Germany and the Netherlands on the front line. Von der Leyen had announced its intention to propose the activation of the national safeguard clauses, which would guarantee the 27 Member States greater flexibility than the rigid community budget rules on defense investments. This is precisely the theme that divided the ministers of the Eurozone economy, gathered today in Brussels for the Eurogroup, together with the European Commissioner for the Economy, Valdis Dombrovskis.

The expenses for the defense outside the stability pact to increase the purchases of weapons

“On tax flexibility relating to defense, it is an initiative announced by President Von der Leyen and currently we are working on the exact methods”, explained Dombrovskis, stressing that “the theme is on the table”, but that so far there is no was “an in -depth discussion”, since “the Commission will prepare the exact methods in the coming weeks”. However, the first closures have already arrived.

No of the frugali

“Obviously we are skeptical regarding the application of the general derogation clause from the rules of the pact, since it would require a serious economic recession as justification,” said German Finance Minister, Jörg Kukies, upon arrival at the Eurogroup meeting. “Of course, I positively see the proposal of the Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has indicated a slightly different way to achieve a similar goal. He suggested that, in a limited way in time and with certain conditions, a solution can be sought to allow expenses above the 2% through a reform of the European debt rules, “he added.

Even the Finance Minister of the Netherlands, Eelco Heinen, expressed skepticism: “I don’t think a greater common debt is the way to follow for Europe. We need strong safety in the EU, but also of an economy And of a solid currency. “A common loan only postpones the discussion to another moment: it can be done, but sooner or later the account to be paid arrives,” he added.

The favorable

Instead, the Belgian Minister Vincent Van Peteghem is favorable: “It is positive that the Commission has opened up to a greater tax space for investment in defense, but we must not stop here. We must also consider other possibilities, as a common European financial instrument and greater investments In the defense industry, “he said. The French Minister of the Economy, Éric Lombard, more cautious, according to which “defense expenses should be equally divided between states”.