Germany gets rid of: the tax bazooka is law

The tax bazooka for German rearmament is law. The Bundesrat, the high chamber of Parliament that brings together the Länder, has approved the constitutional reform to the brake on the debt with 53 votes. The device, introduced by the former chancellor Angela Merkel, prevents Germany from indebted more than 0.35% per year. But Friedrich Merz, winner of the last elections and leaders of the CDU/CSU, convinced the German deputies to approve a plan that provides for the establishment of a 500 billion euro fund to be investing in public infrastructures. But above all it will allow the country to spend over 1% per year in defense. The vote comes after the approval of the Bundestag on March 18th.

The vote

The Bundesrat gave green light to the package with 53 votes out of 69. Seven votes more than the majority of two thirds necessary to make the reform a law. The Länder voted as announced in the debate that was held before the vote. All states led by single -level governments or CDU coalitions, SPD and Verdi have joined. Bavaria, where the CSU governs together with free voters, and Brema and the meclemburg-anterior meclemburg-pomeranian, where Die Linke is part of the government, also joined the initiative. The states in which the FDP, the liberal party, or the BSW, the left of Sahra Wagenknecht, are part of the government have not accepted and abstained from the vote.