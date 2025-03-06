Germany puts the helmet: “Enough austerity, we must arm yourself against Russia”

More than the 800 billion plan to re -enter Europe, to measure the severity of the situation you have to see what is happening in Berlin. Germany has decided to change its constitution to eliminate its close budget rules and spend more on its infrastructures and above all to buy weapons.

And, to make matters worse, he is asking Europe to loosen his tax rules, and to grant all Member States to spoil the limits of the stability pact, once considered the Bible, the Torah and the Koran put together for the Germans, if you do to increase the expenses for the defense. And to support the Ukraine of Volodymyr Zelensky in his war against Russia by Vladimir Putin.

Thus Europe is rearmed: Von der Leyen’s plan is worth 800 billion

Scholz’s requests

“Germany is preparing to strengthen its financial power, also by changing the Constitution”, in order to “be able to make the expenses necessary for the defense”, said (for a short time) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Entering the European Council in Brussels, the Social Democrat spoke for a long time with journalists, asking the European Commission to make “concrete proposals” that allow “to have the additional loan options”, so that “they can expand their defense efforts without being hindered by the European rules”.

And Scholz also went further, claiming that this discussion on the attachment of the tax rules “should not only concern the next one or two years, but that we must guarantee the long term that the states can spend on the defense”. To hear it say such phrases, a pinch comes to make sure it is reality and not a dream. The frugal Germany that gives the green light to those Mediterranean spendaccioni to make more deficit (and therefore debt) is truly an epochal turning point.

A turning point that makes it clear how dramatic the situation is and how much the distance with the United States of Donald Trump is now wide that now, even if nobody says it openly, they are no longer considered allies. Or certainly not reliable allies. And for this Germany and Europe want to arm themselves up to the teeth: to be able to defend themselves.

Merz meets EU leaders and born

To confirm this new German line in Brussels the future Chancellor, the leader of the CDU/CSU Friedrich Merz has also arrived. The president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, received him a few hours before the extraordinary summit, after the Conservatories met the president of the European Commission yesterday, Ursula von der Leyen, and the secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte.

Germany Has a Crucial Role in the European Union. Important discussion This morning with @_Friedrichmerz On the challenges Europe is facing. pic.twitter.com/echnvxkt0g – António Costa (@eucopresident) March 6, 2025

The pectore chancellor intends to free Germany from the fiscal force shirt in which the former leader Angela Merkel had locked up the country for over a decade, a move that will revolutionize public finances and open the way for the most powerful European economy to strengthen the defense of the blockade. The constitutional brake on the debt had survived both the euro crisis, which risked bringing the monetary union collapse, and at the Covid pandemic. But not to the breakage of transatlantic relationships.

The historic turning point

The agreement reached with the Social Democrats in Berlin plans to eliminate most of the military expenditure from the brake to debt and create a special fund of 500 billion euros for infrastructure. And to do it Merz does not want to wait even the entry into office of the new Parliament, and is taking advantage of the last days of work of the outgoing one to collect the necessary support of two thirds of the deputies for his constitutional reform.

If Merz manages to loosen the constitutional restriction on the loan, introduced by the iron chancellor in the shadow of the financial crisis of 2009, could shake the German economy in difficulty and open a new chapter of the story in which, for Berlin, the containment of the debt will no longer be prevalent than all the other political objectives. Poor Wolfgang Schäuble, the hawk of Austerity in the time of Merkel, will be turning into the tomb.