GF report cards: Jessica Morlacchi’s ridiculous repechage, the cowardice of Signorini, the immense criticisms against Beatrice Luzzi





It is September 16, 2024 when, in prime time on Canale 5, Alfonso Signorini presents the first episode of Big Brother 2024-2025. This is the 18th edition of the program in its traditional formula, not VIP. Or rather: not totally VIP. 42 episodes, 42 direct (which we told Live, summaries, opinions and interviews on Today. Russian mountains for the schedule: first with the double appointment on Monday and Thursday, then only on Monday, then Tuesday and Thursday and still on Tuesday until the single appointment on Monday evening in the last episodes, such as that of yesterday Monday 31 March in which Jessica Morlacchi was elected winner. But let’s proceed in order.

Beatrice Luzzi promoted (but unjustly criticized)

It starts from conducting and commentators. Alfonso Signorini confirmed, a “certainty” (to be understood with what sense). Also this year, his professional and workaholic conduction (he also worked with fever) did not convince. The reason? A conductor should first be super partes, and it has not always been. Jessica Morlacchi, Helena Prestes and Lorenzo dusted among her favorite competitors. It was evident.

Yet his role would not allow him. Beatrice Luzzi had also pointed out, accused of leaning against some competitors instead of others. And she, rightly, replied that she was the commentator and that her role required that there was a imbalance. Those who should never have unbalanced themselves, however, was the conductor.

Instead Luzzi, who lately has been almost targeted by often unjustified criticisms, has played precisely his role as a commentator. She knows her house (last year she should have won her, instead of Vatiero pearl that it is not even known what happened to it), she knows what dynamics they arise and in fact she has also been able to ride them. He followed the vicissitudes of the competitors, “he studied” someone would say. Each opinion has been contextualized and argued. Of course, she also committed some slips. Like when he lived lived the former mother -in -law who was about to die.

Cesara Buonamici does not disappoint

Even Cesara Buonamici has not disappointed. From her, journalist, historical face of Tg5 did not expect something very sparkling. Indeed, for its standards this year he “struggled”. And it is not a criticism, far from it. Buonamici represented that staple for the whole edition, never trash. A reassured professional who, on the contrary, makes a species to see sitting in the study of Big Brother to talk about the Helena Presthes kettle or the continuous quarrels between Shaila and Lorenzo (what a boredom, almost like Perla and Mirko but fortunately not at that level). Buonamici focused on some even more serious issues. On the other hand, Big Brother is also this: from often very complex relationships in the family to mental health, passing through the rights of minorities. There were many different treaties also during this edition.

The ridiculous repechage

Less rhetoric, this must be said. Much of that hypocritical goodness that had characterized the past years has disappeared. Also excessively. Suffice it to remember the absurd open televoting to read some eliminated competitors involved. A more unique than rare case. But, the real “icing on the cake” (so to speak) was the following: Jessica Morlacchi, a former voice of the gazosa, had self-eliminated because her ego had been undermined by a verbal call with nomination following a bad scene that had seen her protagonist together with Helena Presttes.

At that point Jessica had consciously decided to retire. And the GF rewarded it by giving her the opportunity to return to the game. Jessica has returned and, at least, her attitude has changed. As if that were not enough, it even arrived in the final, and then win it. “All decided by the public”, Signorini defended himself in the face of the criticisms for this strange return to the game. A justification that makes water from all sides. How water does watering from Signorini to Valerio Staffelli when he recently gave him the golden tapir.

When Jessica Morlacchi abandoned Big Brother: what he said

The cowardice of Signorini

Among the criticisms made to the GF conductor there was also the one concerning the permanence in the house of Lorenzo Spolverato, the Milanese model that several times have let himself go to behaviors that are not consumed to a TV program, among other things, very followed (on the “very”, clarifications will be made later).

At first Signorini had said: “I said that if it were for me I would have down disqualified it (to Lorenzo, ed) but I am not the GF and the GF is better than me; it was for me … a kick in the butt. But if I tell you ‘let’s throw it out’ and the working group tells me to keep it in … I understand it, because it is one who works.

So all the fault of the authorial group, he was even “very sorry”. Then, in a close tour, the half denied had arrived (evidently they pulled his ears): “I sign the program as an author and, beyond my personal opinions, I can say that Lorenzo, despite being the protagonist of some objectively unpleasant episodes, based on the regulation he did nothing that justifies a elimination”. Credible like Francesco Totti when he denyed the separation from Ilary Blasi.

To make it even more “effective” – ​​so to speak – it was the way of which Signorini denied everything. If Staffelli had spoken to Quattr’occhi, the clarifications are coming with a post on Instagram through a series of screenshots. We ask ourselves because a professional like Alfonso Signorini – 60 years old, journalist, director, conductor, director of Chi, Talent Scout, a man of culture – bent this way. Of course, “dirty clothes are washed at home”, but now that she had exposed it could also keep the point.

GF, Blasi teases Signorini: “Today we free ourselves about you” and he talks about the Rolex

Who is Jessica Morlacchi, the winner of Big Brother 2024/2025

The cast

To end: the cast and listening. 34 competitors of the 18th edition. There are those who entered September, who later. Among the absolute protagonists, certainly: Helena Presttes, Shaila Gatta, Lorenzo Spolverato, Zeudi di Palma, Javier Martinez, Jessica Morlacchi but also the couple Mariavittoria Minghetti and Tommaso Franchi. Someone was not received (Clayton Norcross, Maxime MBANDA or Bernardo Cherubini). Others have been so polite and diplomatic that they seemed fish out of water (Clarissa Burt or Michael Castorino). There are also those who would have deserved the final (Iago Garcia, Stefania Orlando). In short, the dish was “rich”. A good cast. The dynamics? Through thick and thin. The exchange of competitors with the Spanish Big Brother is interesting. At the same time there have been episodes to say the least soporific, but on the other hand it is a format squeezed to the maximum. Perhaps we should stop and understand if and how to continue. Probably in the Mediaset house, this reasoning has already been made see the launch of the new reality – The Couple – from 7 April on Canale 5 with Ilary Blasi and the return of the Island of the Famous, this time led by Veronica Gentili (it is not yet known when it will be aired).

TV programs tonight and tomorrow

– TV programs tonight

– Movie tonight on TV

– TV programs today

– TV programs tomorrow evening