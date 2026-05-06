GialappaShow: Edoardo Ferrario and the brand new parody by Aldo Cazzullo, the video

A brand new parody arrives at the GialappaShow: that of Aldo Cazzullo. The comedian Edoardo Ferrario takes on the role of journalist and writer for the first time in the TV8 comic show hosted by Mago Forest with his new format “Una giorno di shit”. This time, “Cazzullo-Ferrario” talked about the betrayal suffered by a real estate agent, who returns home early from work and discovers “the surprise around the corner”.

We met the cast of GialappaShow

GialappaShow: the new parody by Aldo Cazzullo









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GialappaShow: almost 1 million average viewers

The success of the new edition of the GialappaShow continues. The sixth episode, which saw Maria Chiara Giannetta as co-host – protagonist of the new Sky series ‘Rosa Elettrica’ – attracted almost one million average viewers (980 thousand) in Total Audience. On TV8 only the first pass totaled a 4.4% share.

The interview with Mago Forest