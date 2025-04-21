“Gialappashow”, a challenge won. And the public no longer asks where Carlo





To prove that Gialappa’s enjoys excellent health is the almost total disappearance of a question that was recurrent until some time ago: “What happened to Carlo?”. An legitimate question, which obsessed the fans of the trio and tormented Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci, more and more tired of having to respond on behalf of a third member who, voluntarily, had defilated.

Beyond the intolerance of the interested parties, a Gialappa’s without his 33 percent gave outside a completely legitimate decline image. The fairy tale, in fact, seemed finished, with that book – “never say us” – that seemed to sanction the triple whistle.

The rebirth on Sky

The “Gialappashow”, launched for the first time in the spring of 2023, is therefore equivalent to a rebirth, to a new phase, to a happy oasis in which Carlo Taranto would wallow great, but that if he does not do it, after all, the final result does not change. The definitive demonstration that Gialappa’s, formed to two, has been able to reinvent itself, accepting the challenge of the contemporary, rather than the simple celebration of its past.

In this sense, it should be remembered that the landing of Santin and Gherarducci in Sky-Tv8 took place in the same period in which Mediaset churned out the idea of ​​a reunion of “never say goal”, complete with a announcement made by Pier Silvio Berlusconi at the presentation of the schedules. A project that, in addition to never really concretized, would probably have galved up the Gialappa’s, forced to look back rather than to stick to find something unpublished.

The “Gialappashow” is therefore the outcome of a challenge won, of a gamble and, needless to deny it, also of a location in an area of ​​comfort that allowed to erase the axill of the listening, which instead marked the last unfortunate experience on Italia 1 with “never say talk”.

Magician Forest and the others. Here are the architects of a resurrection

Among the main architects of the resurrection of Gialappa’s there is undoubtedly the magician Forest, an stage animal capable of keeping a blow to the female shoulder on duty (different every week, not a trivial detail) and to carry on the shack even with a thread of voice, as happened on the occasion of the second episode of this season. In fact, ‘Third Gialappo’, Michele Foresta is the glue of a show with a thousand faces, where the rhythm is the master.

Packaged ten days in advance on the airing, the “Gialappashow” cannot focus on political satire, nor on the comment of the strict topical. On the other hand, parodies flock, thanks to a crowded cast that sees, once again, Max Giusti in absolute state of grace, between a De Laurentiis confirmed by acclamation and an amazing Antonino Cannavacciuolo.

Instead, he dived on Massimo Cacciari as ‘disturber’ Ubaldo Pantani, for what is however a caricature inherited from the adventure to “Those who … after the news” of seven years ago, while Brenda Lodigiani has loosened the grip on Annalaisaperceiving that the catchphrase perhaps has come to saturation.

For a Gialappa’s that always tries to reinvent itself, the ace on the sleeve has no shadow of the face of Giulia Vecchio, who introduced the imitations of Monica Setta and Milly Carlucci into the program, which quickly became a distinctive feature. The actress, born in 1992, has an innate talent and an interaction capacity with Santin and Gherarducci similar to that of the first Cortellesi. The limit, however, is to exasperate, sometimes, actions and gestures that do not correspond to those of the ‘victim’. A overflowing entrance that, consequently, has further put Valentina Barbieri in the background, which continues to appear a bit like a foreign body.

For the rest, the Gialappa’s reiterates its strength in the commentary commentary of reality (this year it is up to “La Isla de las Tentaciones”) and movies provided by the web, giving an additional gem with the “Big Brother Rip”, a masterful critical of a TV that, in order to find new competitors to be loosened in a house, is obliged to throw himself on the celebrities passed to better life.