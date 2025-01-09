Giorgia Meloni’s golden moment (and why it could last a long time)





The release of Cecilia Sala defuses the controversy regarding Giorgia Meloni’s lightning mission to Mar-a-Lago by Donald Trump – with an accompanying two-hour viewing of the documentary on the fateful events that culminated in the assault on Capitol Hill – an initiative seen with a certain poorly concealed unruliness on the part of European leaders, including the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. It is not yet known what Prime Minister Meloni promised the USA, whether the latter have desisted from wanting to extradite the Iranian engineer Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi to the United States, or whether this release comes after direct negotiations between Italy and Iran.

A complete victory

The fact is that this liberation, both on a media and substantial level, is a victory for Giorgia Meloni. And it arrives shortly after the lightning mission to the USA. Net of the compensation which, however, in these cases is not easy to ascertain. And it is a complete victory, also taking into account the moderate earthquake that occurred with the resignation of Elisabetta Belloni, head of the DIS (Security Information Department), also in controversy with the methods adopted by the Italian Government with which the matter of the kidnapping of the Italian journalist was addressed. From a perspective of concreteness and evaluation of the results, one might say that the end (the liberation of Cecilia Sala) justifies the means (some discourtesy, presumed to date, towards the secret services and the European Union with the quick visit from Trump). The Tramp-Meloni duo – with the addition of the bizarre Elon Musk – is on the shields. This could represent the maximum point of Giorgia Meloni’s government parable. And the media wave of the liberation of Cecilia Sala could represent, in the media, the panacea for many ills, starting from the financial law, tears and blood – and yes, taxes have increased especially for medium-low incomes – passing through the balance of power within the European Union, ending with tensions within the government coalition (Antonio Tajani who would like more visibility and Matteo Salvini who would like to return to the Ministry of the Interior to try to regain consensus, with the related embarrassing issue which interests Minister Daniela Santanchè).

G7: Meloni unique in political “good health”.

But one image is highly symbolic of the extremely positive moment that Giorgia Meloni is experiencing: the photo opportunity of the leaders of the last G7 in Fasano, in that kitsch place – but much praised by the Americans – at the Borgo Egnazia resort. Among all the leaders portrayed in that image, Meloni is the only one today who enjoys good political health. Capable of playing multiple roles on stage. One for internal politics, irascible, shouting and almost victim-like and the other, in international politics, capable of negotiating and obtaining in exchange the best of what is possible (see the election of Raffaelle Fitto as executive vice-president of the European Commission and European Commissioner for Regional and Cohesion Policy). Moving from Joe Biden’s kiss on the forehead to Trump’s thunderous welcome (“He took Europe by storm”). From the early pro-Kiev hyper-Atlanticism, to a more mediated position after Trump’s election. Trying, today, to position itself as the element of negotiation between Europe and Trump’s “Maga” America (Make America Great Again).

Double speed

And what is surprising is this double speed, at home and outside national borders. This ability to be concave and convex abroad and hard and unshakable at home. An ability that allows her to abandon, within a couple of months, Joe Biden to profess to be the first fan, among European leaders, of Donald Trump and his partner Elon Musk. Such a casual manner that says a lot about the most genuine purpose that a politician can show: the desire to maintain power, changing programs and objectives that are not, precisely, the preservation of command.

A style that brings it closer to the brisk and pragmatic ways of Trump, president of a country in which there has been a fusion between technological capitalism (not only of Musk, but also of Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg – who bring gifts to the president Trump, according to the cartoon censored by the Washington Post owned by the owner of Amazon) and reactionary Trumpism, complete with the claim of Greenland, of Canada as the 51st state of the USA, the change of the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America and the construction of the wall that separates Mexico from the USA. Here, Giorgia Meloni is in the middle, between Trump’s sovereignist hopes, Musk’s broadsides (in favor of the German neo-Nazi party, against the German Chancellor Scholze and the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer) and the mediation with Iran, passing through the internal political squabbles, between more or less strong powers. With a centre-left opposition which, if it continues like this, will allow it to govern blissfully for the next ten years.