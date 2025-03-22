Giorgia Meloni’s true Europe (and what’s behind): sovereign and conspiracy the





The contemptuous words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the Manifesto of Ventotene will have amazed those who consider brothers of Italy a liberal-conservative party, but not color that since they have always known its fundamentally anti-system and conspiracy the nature. Giorgia Meloni and her party do not only want to govern the country, but they want to change its culture, the common feeling, the deepest nature and identity inclination. More than the economic-financial power, they aspire to conquer cultural hegemony, trying to occupy everything that can be occupied between cultural institutions and mass-media channels radio-telenting. Hitting Italy’s common sense for European “dream” is only one of the country’s systematic cultural reform activities. And it is a cultural battle that the hard core of the Melonian party has long been.

The Fazzolari Study Center and Complotist theories

Fratelli d’Italia has at the center of its organizational engine a study center entrusted to Giovanbattista Fazzolari – Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with delegation to the implementation of the government program – which every morning draws up the morning of party and government propaganda. Fazzolari is therefore a little the Gianni Letta and a little the Melonian Paolo Bonaiuti – for a comparison with the then Berlusconi inner Circle. And this center studies over the years, since the foundation of the party, has deepened and spread various theories also tendentially conspiracy theorists. One of all, the questioning of the Euro legal course – many of the Fdi Study Center are followers of the theory on the essayist’s coin – certainly not an economist – Giacinto Auriti (theory of the induced value of the coin) on the basis of which the topics of the conspiracy on seigniorage are founded – yet another declination of the populist novel, which wants a restricted circle of powerful dark to the head of the world. to the issue of money, on the shoulders of poor people.

Another conspiracy thesis, also propagated in the Fdi environments, is that relating to the “ethnic replacement” – that is, the notorious “Kalergi Piano” – desired by semigent illuminated powerful that finance the migratory flows to invade the white West and replace, in fact, the population, so as to obtain masses of more cheap workers and tendentially condescending towards “progressive” policies. It is the theory, both to be clear, that some time ago Francesco Lollobrigida (April 2023, on the sidelines of an event of the Cisal), Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty – the latter wording is as demented as the one referred to the Ministry of “Made in Italy”. In short, they are ideas that represent the skeleton of the ideological impaling of Fratelli d’Italia and which, occasionally, resurface on the surface.

Meloni’s meaning for Europe

The sense of Giorgia Meloni – and of the entire ruling class of Fratelli d’Italia – for Europe, as well as for the dimension of international relations between states, both political and economic, is what can be read in one of his interviews released to the then director of Il century of Italy Francesco Storace in November 2019: “The left has replaced communist internationalism with that of politically correct globalism. Exterminated millions of people. This explains why the Europe of the Ventotene Manifesto is not his Europe. His European vision, evidently, coincides with the vision of the international policy of Donald Trump and all its circle, based on bilateral negotiations, to detrimental to international organizations and institutions – such as the European Union, the WHO, up to the UN, for example – which limit the freedom of movement of the individual state. Just as, an economic policy based on the principles of mercantilism and duties that exclude treaties of interstat collaboration. Therefore, Giorgia Meloni’s Europe is a jump back of at least seventy years (treaty establishing the European Coal and Steel Community of 1951). It is the Europe of sovereignty – and weak Qindi – which so comfortable does to extra -European superpowers such as the United States of America, Russia and China.

Berlusconi was an embankment to sovereignty

Finally, a reflection on what is politically missing a figure like Silvio Berlusconi in the center -right – and, therefore, to the political balance of our country. A politician who, albeit with all its limits, has never questioned the key principles around which our founding, Italian and European fathers have built the European Union. And almost a bitter smile comes back to his last image as a dethroned leader when, in April 2018, at the exit from the consultations at the Quirinale, while Matteo Salvini read the unitary press release of the center -right breakfast, he mimicked and counted with his hand the various key points set out by the League player, as if to show that he was the only author of the political line. The true leader, despite his age and his already precarious physical conditions. In fact, the embankment of Salvini and Meloni’s sovereign policy was in fact. Without him, the latter now can follow up on the theories born from his Study Center. Making slaughterhouse of that magnificent idea called “united Europe”. By pieces the Europeanist credibility of our country.