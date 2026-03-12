Giulia Salemi: "I missed Kian so much in Beijing Express, but after giving birth I needed to rest"

Sunny, spontaneous, but also precise and professional. Giulia Salemi dealing with a new television adventure: he is among the correspondents of new edition of “Beijing Express”, from 12 March on Sky and Now.

Between enthusiasm, sense of responsibility and a new phase of her life as a mother, Julia she told us what this experience meant to her. Just over 10 years ago, in 2015, Giulia participated in Beijing Express as a competitor, together with her mother Fariba.

“It was beautiful, intense, but it was also fun,” Giulia revealed to us when we met her during the press activity in Milan for the launch of Beijing Express.

Then the words for his son Kian10 months old, who she had to leave at home for some time: “I missed Kian a lot. On the one hand I suffered leaving my 10 month old baby at home, even though he was in excellent hands. But on the other hand I rested. Finally, 10 months after giving birth I was able to rest. At 9 I went to bed, I have never been so rested after pregnancy”.

