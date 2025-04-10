Glaskupan – The glass dome, the new Swedish thriller series of Netflix: plot and when it comes out

In recent times Netflix has distributed “åremorden”, a series based on the highly successful novels by Viveca Sten. Now it is, however, already time to return to falling into cold Nordic territories full of tension and mysteries. The title of the new series is “Glaskupan – The glass dome”, a psychological thriller scripted by Camilla Läckberg, a Swedish writer well known to fans of Scandinavian yellows. The narration evolves into a succession of twists and revelations, in which the border between memory and the present becomes increasingly labile.

Glaskupan – The glass dome: the plot

The series takes place in a small Swedish community, where the border between the past and the present becomes labile. At the center of the story is Lejla, a brilliant criminologist who returns to the village of his childhood. The return is not only a gesture of nostalgia: as a child she was the victim of a terrible kidnapping that occurred in a mysterious “Glaskupa” – a glass dome that marked its existence a lot. During the episodes the past obviously returns to knock with force: the community, apparently quiet, hides dark secrets that threaten everyone’s quiet. The figure of Valter, the retired policeman who assumed the role of paternal figure for Lejlasi important confirmation, but is when a young girl disappears mysteriously, that Lejla is forced to dig deep into the memories of her childhood. Traumatic memories alternate with new investigations, revealing disturbing similarities between the current case and its painful past: the protagonist is therefore forced to confront himself with truths never completely elaborate. All in a claustrophobic and gloomy setting, which accentuates the sense of restlessness.

Glaskupan – The glass dome: the cast

The Swedish series “Glaskupan – The glass dome” (the international title is “The Glass Dome”) is created by Camilla Läckberg, a renowned writer, dear to the Scandinavian yellow enthusiasts, and is directed by Henrik Björn and Lisa Farzaneh. The protagonist Lejla is played by the actress Léonie Vincent, but in the cast we also see the following actors: Johan Hedenberg, Johan Rheborg, Farzad Farzaneh, Ia Langhammer, Bianca Lynxén.

Glaskupan – The glass dome: when it comes out on Netflix

The six episodes that make up “Glaskupan – The glass dome” arrive on Netflix, all over the world, Tuesday 15 April 2025.

Glaskupan – The glass dome: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3mre1-ka