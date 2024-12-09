Golden Globe 2025: all the nominations for cinema and TV series

The nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes have just been announced. Here are the actors, actresses, TV series and television projects competing for the victory of the coveted statuette assigned annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association whose official ceremony, this year, it will take place on January 5th in Los Angeles. Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the names of the nominees for the television and film awards.

Great satisfaction for Italian cinema present in the category of “Best foreign language films” with Vermiglio by Maura Delpero which, after its triumph at the Venice Film Festival and nomination for the Oscars, is also among the nominations for the next Golden Globes.

Golden Globe 2025: all the nominations for TV series

Best Drama Series

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Best Comedy or Musical

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best miniseries, anthology series or TV film

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez

Ripley

The Penguin

True Detective: Night Country​

Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Supporting Actor

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, Máquina: The boxer

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Golden Globe 2025: all the film nominations

Best film, musical or comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A real pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best drama film

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part 2

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Leading Actress in a Drama Film

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Leading Actress in a Comedy or Musical

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Leading Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Leading Actor in a Drama Film

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best direction

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best screenplay

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Savage Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress” – Challengers

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez

“Forbidden Road” – Better Man

“Kiss The Sky” – The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez

Best film not in English

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermilion

Best animated film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Oceania 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Feathers of Vengeance

The wild robot

Boxoffice Award