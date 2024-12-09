Golden Globe 2025: all the nominations for cinema and TV series

The nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes have just been announced. Here are the actors, actresses, TV series and television projects competing for the victory of the coveted statuette assigned annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association whose official ceremony, this year, it will take place on January 5th in Los Angeles. Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the names of the nominees for the television and film awards.
Great satisfaction for Italian cinema present in the category of “Best foreign language films” with Vermiglio by Maura Delpero which, after its triumph at the Venice Film Festival and nomination for the Oscars, is also among the nominations for the next Golden Globes.
Golden Globe 2025: all the nominations for TV series
Best Drama Series
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- Squid Game
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
Best Comedy or Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best miniseries, anthology series or TV film
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez
- Ripley
- The Penguin
- True Detective: Night Country
Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Sofia Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Supporting Actor
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, Máquina: The boxer
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Golden Globe 2025: all the film nominations
Best film, musical or comedy
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- A real pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best drama film
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part 2
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Leading Actress in a Drama Film
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
- Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
- Kate Winslet, Lee
Best Leading Actress in a Comedy or Musical
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
- Zendaya, Challengers
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Leading Actor in a Comedy or Musical
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell, Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Leading Actor in a Drama Film
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Best direction
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best screenplay
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Original Score
- Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers, The Savage Robot
- Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Best Original Song
- “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl
- “Compress/Repress” – Challengers
- “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez
- “Forbidden Road” – Better Man
- “Kiss The Sky” – The Wild Robot
- “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez
Best film not in English
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermilion
Best animated film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Oceania 2
- Wallace & Gromit: The Feathers of Vengeance
- The wild robot
Boxoffice Award
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- The gladiator 2
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The wild robot