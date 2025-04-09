Good American Family, the interview with the cast: “That of Natalia Grace is a crazy story. Interpreting it was difficult”

Good American Family is the new series arriving on Disney+ from April 9 on the true story of Natalia Grace, a girl suffering from a rare form of dwarfism adopted when she was only 8 years old from an American family who, after taking her at home, began to suspect her true age accusing her to be an adult manipulative.

An incredible story masterfully told in a series with an exceptional cast composed of Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett, the adoptive mother of Natalia, Mark Duplass in those of Michael Barnett, adoptive dad and a surprising imogen reid with her first role as an actress as Natalia Grace.

“It was my first actress role and there were some scenes from the series that shooting was really demanding and psychologically difficult – I Imogen Reid in the interview – but when you are surrounded by an environment that supports you it becomes a little easier. I worked a lot to create my version of Natalia that could be powerful and credible. It was heavy, in some scenes the tears were mine”.

Good American Family’s review

What happened to the real Kristine and Michael Barnett