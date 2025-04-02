Good American Family: what happened to the real Kristine and Michael Barnett, adoptive parents of Natalia Grace

From 9 April on Disney+ “Good American Family” is available, a new dramatic series inspired by an incredible true story, that of Natalia Grace, a girl suffering from a particular form of nanism that has been accused by her adoptive parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett, of having lied on her true age, pretending to be an eight -year -old girl despite being an adult.

Composed of eight episodes and created by Created by Katie Robbins, Good American Family stands out for an incredible quality of storytelling and for the extraordinary performances of her cast starting from Imogen Reid as Natalia Grace up to Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) and Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) who play, instead, Kristine and Michael and Michael. Barnett, adoptive parents of Natalia. But after seeing the series one wonders, what happened to the real Kristine and Michael Barnett today? Let’s find out together.

The true story of Natalia Grace who inspired the “Good American Family” series

The true story of Kristine and Michael Barnett

Kristine Barnett and Michael Barnett are an original couple of Indiana, in the United States and have become famous all over the world for the incredible story linked to the girl suffering from dwarfism they have adopted, Natalia Grace. Before adopting Natalia, the two had three biological children: Jacob, Wesley and Ethan of which the first autistic and with a very high intellectual quotient to the point of starting the university when he was only 10 years old.

Their life, however, is complicated after the adoption of Natalia Grace. The two, in fact, begin to suspect that Natalia does not have the age who says she is a scammer and sociopathic adult instead of a girl. It would seem, in fact, that Natalia threatened the children of the Barnett’s death, hidden knives in the bedroom and even tried to poison Kristine with a detergent. Natalia, however, has always stated that she was the one who abused abuses until they abandon in a house alone when she was just a child unable to look after herself.

Two years after the adoption, in fact, Kristine and Michael presented a petition to the Juvenile Court to legally change the age of Natalia from 8 to 22 years and after the approval of this request, the two sent the young woman to live alone in an apartment in Lafayette while they moved to Canada with their three children until Natalia was welcomed by a new Cynthia and Antwan Mans family testify against the Barnett for abandonment of minor. Later Natalia said that the Mans also abused her.

Where are Kristine and Michael Barnett today

Kristine and Michael Barnett are divorced today. He asked for divorce in 2014 and in 2018 he was finalized. He remarried and then divorced again. Both had six charges for abandonment of a non -self -sufficient person and two for criminal association aimed at abandoning in person not self -sufficient. In 2022 Michael was declared not guilty. In 2023 the accusations against Kristine were stored.

To date, both should still live in Indiana, in the United States.

Good American Family: everything you need to know about the series