Good Omens 3, the trailer for the final episode of the Prime Video series has been revealed

Everything is ready for Good Omens 3, the episode-film which, to give an epilogue that this show and its audience deserve, marks the finale in an abridged version of the series created by Neil Gaiman for Prime Video and based on the novel Happy Apocalypse everyone! written in 1990 by Gaiman himself together with the late Terry Pratchett.

In unveiling the trailer for the new “season” of Good Omens, Prime Video released a statement in which Gaiman’s name – unlike that of Terry Pratchett, whose copyright management company executive produced the series – does not appear anywhere. Both things – the ending consisting of only one episode and the absence of Neil Gaiman’s name from the credits of a series he created based on his own book – have to do with the personal and judicial affairs of the writer, accused by many women of sexual harassment and abuse, as we reported when the journalistic investigations came out which caused, in fact, a shortened ending of the series once Prime’s flagship (and other consequences in Gaiman’s career).

Immediately after the release of the finale of Good Omens 2, in fact, we took it for granted that the story of Aziraphale and Crowley would continue for a third season which would take us to the end – if not of the world – at least of their stories, which already in the second season had surpassed Pratchett and Gaiman’s novel (but Gaiman had declared that the new episodes reflected exchanges of ideas he had with Pratchett on what could have happened to their characters). But if the series was not canceled completely, it is precisely because of its success with the public and critics. So here’s everything you need to know about the final episode Good Omens 3: the plot, the cast, the release date and the official trailer.

How Good Omens 2 ended

Neil Gaiman’s first explanations on the ending of Good Omens

Below are the statements that Neil Gaiman released when the renewal of Good Omens for a third and final season was announced, before journalistic investigations led to Gaiman’s exclusion from the final episode.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to bring closure to the story that Terry and I had planned in 1989 and 2006. Terry was convinced that if we made the series Good Omenswe could have taken the story to the end. The first season focused on avoiding the Apocalypse, dangerous prophecies and the end of the world. The second season was sweet and delicate, even if it could have ended less happily than an angel and a demon could have hoped. Now, in season three, we will once again face the end of the world. Plans for the Apocalypse are going awry. Only Crowley and Aziraphale, working together, can hope to make things right. And they don’t talk to each other.”

The official plot of Good Omens 3

And here’s the official synopsis of the episode that ends the series: “Good Omens 3 picks up where the ineffable story left off in season two, with the beloved and unlikely duo of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley returning to face their most epic and personal adventure yet. Their age-old friendship has been shattered since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving Crowley (David Tennant) behind. Now, as the new Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, made all the more difficult as his plans cause consternation among the other angels. Meanwhile, a heartbroken Crowley finds himself hitting rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho.

As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds, and rediscover their bond. Between London gangsters and infernal threats, they will face personal betrayals and the complexity of their emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship – and the world itself – is worth saving.”

The cast of Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3 sees the return of Michael Sheen and David Tennant in the roles of the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley. Also returning are Doon Mackichan (Archangel Michael), Gloria Obianyo (Archangel Uriel), Liz Carr (Saraqael), Paul Chahidi (Sandalphon), Quelin Sepulveda (Muriel) and Sir Derek George Jacobi (Metatron). Bilal Hasna joins the cast as Jesus.

Good Omens 3 is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Narrativia and BBC Studios Comedy. Narrativia’s Rob Wilkins, representing the Terry Pratchett company, and BBC Studios Comedy Chief Creative Officer Josh Cole are executive producers alongside Rachel Talalay, director of the finale. Sarah-Kate Fenelon and Chris Newman are the producers.

When Good Omens 3 comes out

The final episode Good Omens 3, lasting an hour and a half, will be released on Prime Video on Wednesday 13 May 2026.

The official trailer for Good Omens 3

Images from the series finale