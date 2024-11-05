Good Omens 3 will only have one episode: here’s why

In December 2023, shortly after the release of the second season, which surpassed the original 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman Happy Apocalypse Everyone!, Prime Video announced that Good Omens would have a third and final season, written and produced by Gaiman (Pratchett died in 2015).

But unfortunately, almost a year later, when we were already starting to think that Good Omens 3 was about to arrive on our screens, the future, or rather the ending of the series, is decidedly less rosy. Good Omens 3, in fact, will consist of just one episode lasting an hour and a half: the reason for the change of program, as first reported by Variety, lies in a bad story whose negative protagonist is Neil Gaiman himself , accused of sexual assault by several women. Let’s briefly review the story.

The British podcast that accused Gaiman of sexual harassment

This summer the British news platform Tortoise Media published the podcast Master: the Allegations Against Neil Gaiman, in which four women’s allegations against Gaiman were reported. According to the accusations, Gaiman’s sexually inappropriate behavior dates back to the 1980s, when he “totally unexpectedly” sexually assaulted a girl who was around his age (they were both in their twenties).

Another woman, a mother of three, alleged that Gaiman would induce her to give herself sexually to him in exchange for being allowed to live with her children in a Gaiman residence in New York, and then would sign a non-disclosure agreement to where he would receive 275,000 dollars in exchange for his silence.

Then there is a girl who claims to have been forced to have sex with him in 2003, and finally a 22-year-old who claims to have been assaulted in 2022, when Gaiman was 61 years old. The writer denied any wrongdoing, saying he was “disturbed” by such accusations.

Good Omens 3 cut, Disney+ production also on pause

The fact is that, after the scandal broke out, Prime Video suspended production of the third season of Good Omens. Deciding, after Gaiman voluntarily took a step back, to close the series with a single final episode, of which Gaiman will not be an executive producer (but would have contributed to writing season 3, before the scandal).

Not only that: as reported by various industry publications, the case in question also led Disney+ to suspend production of the series adapted from Gaiman’s 2008 novel entitled The Graveyard’s Child.

However, the release of the Anansi Boys series on Prime Video and the new season of The Sandman on Netflix should not have any repercussions, but news in this sense cannot be ruled out.