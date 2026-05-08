Google launches Favorite Sources in Italy: what they are and how to add Geopop to the list

Credit: Google.



Google has also activated in Italy Favorite sourcesa new function integrated into Search that allows us to indicate which news sites we want to see most often among the results dedicated to news. The novelty partly changes the way we interact with Google News and with the section “Top News”. Do you know that box that appears when we search for current affairs and which collects articles automatically selected by Google’s algorithms? That’s exactly what we’re referring to. With this option we can report the newspapers and sources that we consider most reliable (or closest to our interests), so as to find them more frequently in the results. Among these you can obviously also include Geopop.it and we will soon explain how to do it.

How Google Favorite Sources work and what’s changing

The function Preferred Sources does not eliminate other information sources and does not transform the search into a completely personalized environment: Google will still continue to show us content from different publishers, organizing it based on criteria such as relevance, authoritativeness of the publisher and relevance to the topic covered. Google has in fact specified:

Once you select sources, they will appear more frequently in the Top Stories section or in the dedicated “From your sources” section on the search results page. You will also continue to view content from other sites and can manage your preferences at any time.

The stated objective is offer more control to users in an increasingly crowded digital ecosystem of news, videos, articles and insights. According to data released by Google, users tend to click much more often on the sites they have added to their preferences. For this reason, the new function seeks to build a more orderly and consistent information experience with our reading habits, while leaving us the possibility of changing preferences at any time.

The function is inserted inside theGoogle News ecosystemthe service with which Google organizes and displays journalistic content from a large number of publishers. When we carry out a search linked to a news story, an international event or a much-discussed topic, the platform automatically activates sections dedicated to news. The most visible is “Top News” where articles considered relevant by the algorithms are collected.

How to follow and set Geopop as a favorite

THE’activation of the function it’s pretty simple. If you want to include Geopop among your favorite sources, for example, you must follow these three simple steps:

Go to the page Source preferences (from this link). Type “geopop.it” in the text field Search by name or website. Affix the check mark in the appropriate box.

How to insert Geopop among Google’s favorite sources from the Sources Preferences page.



Alternatively, after searching for current news on Google, click on the symbol little star located in the section Top news and, in the box Choose your favorite sourcesrepeat the steps I have already described above.

How to add Geopop to Google’s favorite sources from the Choose your favorite sources box.



As you can see, regardless of which of the two procedures you followed, our online magazine will appear in the section Your sourceslocated at the bottom of the page Source preference or at the bottom of the box Choose your favorite sources. From now on, when you search for a topic that affects «Sciences in everyday life», it will be much more likely that you will be able to intercept one of our articles.