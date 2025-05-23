Google updates Chrome with the automatic transmission of violated passwords: how to use the new function

The browser Google Chromeamong the most used in the world, by the end of the year it will include one function that suggests users to change their passwords In the event that a compromise of credentials is detected. But this is not a simple notice: thanks to the integration with the Google password managerit will be possible to automatically update the password compromised with a new, strong and generated safely, without having to navigate between complex settings or stop the flow of navigation. Just a simple, trivial, click.

This new function is based on tools already present in Chrome, such as the control of password violations and the Automatic creation of complex credentials during registration for services. The update aims to reduce the friction that often leads people to ignore evident alarm bells. In essence, if during access to a site the browser notes that your password has been involved in a violation, it will propose to change it “on the fly” and, if the website in question supports functionality, Chrome will change for you in a completely automatic way.

What is the new function on Google Chrome’s passwords for

Most users continue to use the password as a primary access method, despite the growing diffusion of more modern alternatives such as passkeyi.e. cryptographic digital keys that completely eliminate the use of written codes. Until the passwords remain the standard, it is essential to adopt measures to increase their safety. And here comes the game on Google password manager integrated in Chrome.

This function is able not only to automatically generate robust passwords during recording to new services, but also of warn you if one of your credentials has been exposed to a data violation. In the past, receiving a notice then meant having to make manually in the account of the interested site and reset the password. Now, however, Chrome can intervene directly, updating the password on your own on compatible sites, simply simplifying the whole process!

But how does the browser know where to go and change the password? It all depends on the collaboration of the websites. The developers can in fact prepare their platforms to work best with the password managers, following some technical guidelines that Google has already provided to the developers.

How to use the new Chrome works for violated passwords

On a practical level, for Use the new Chrome function (whose implementation will take place within this year) the user must do nothing but accept Chrome’s suggestion. Once the compromised password has been detected, one will appear notification which will offer the possibility to change it automatically. If the site supports the function, Chrome will generate one New Safe Password and will replace it, saving it automatically in his password manager. All this happens clearly with the user’s consent: the process is never forced or activated invisiblely.

How the password change suggested by the new Chrome feature works.



It is important to underline, in fact, that this novelty does not represent a privacy invasion or excessive control by the “Big G” browser. On the contrary, it is a support designed for strengthen online safety In a practical and accessible way, reducing the possibility that a violation passes unnoticed or be ignored by laziness. As he explained Parisa TabrizVice President of Chrome, the difficulty in changing a password is one of the main obstacles to the protection of accounts. By automating the process, you remove this obstacle and the overall level of safety is increased. Mrs. Tabriz, in fact, explained: